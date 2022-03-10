BETHESDA, Md., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, today announces the launch of its franchisee spotlight campaign, which will profile top Bach to Rock music school owners sharing their tips for success in starting, owning and operating a Bach to Rock franchise. The 4-part series kicks off with the profile of Chris Achzet, owner of the Bach to Rock music school in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Achzet is a highly regarded music industry professional, having founded his own drum and production company which provides tech support to some of music's most recognized performers. Future profiles in the series will feature the owners of Bach to Rock music schools in: Plymouth, Minnesota; Tampa, Florida; and San Diego, California.
"The franchisee spotlight campaign is an opportunity to connect with some of our top owners to learn insights and tips for running a successful franchise. They offer practical and proven suggestions for starting, owning and operating a Bach to Rock music school," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "Our first in the series is Chris Achzet, a really dynamic guy, who manages parallel careers as the owner of both Bach to Rock, Mount Juliet and his production company, where he continues to provide tech support to music industry legends such as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill." The spotlight campaign will provide essential information for others considering a livelihood as a Bach to Rock music school owner. Click here to check out Chris Achzet's spotlight profile.
Chris Achzet has more than 30 years of diverse experience in drums, backline and production management. He has worked with many famous bands and artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Rihanna, Cher, Peter Frampton, Madonna, Jennifer Lopez and more. "I discovered music at an early age when the arts were still funded in schools. I played snare drum from grades 3-6 before I sat behind a full drum kit. Junior high and high school was all about playing with my buddies. Of course, we started a band," said Chris. Fast forward to July 2021, after 30 years, 92 countries visited, and over 3 million miles flown, when Chris opened Bach to Rock/Mount Juliet to help get kids into music like when he was in grade school.
Chris attributes a couple of key factors that have led to the school's early success. "We had a strong start. We did lots of networking and outreach prior to opening, so we had over 60 students in our first month," Chris shared. Bach to Rock corporate provides a great deal of information and support to help franchisees. "Digest the information, know your area, and location, location, location. Once you've done that, it's about putting in the effort and being passionate about it. And hire good people," recommended Chris.
"I have had a blessed career in live music performance, and I wanted to bring the same level of passion and commitment to children in the Mt. Juliet area," said Achzet. "Bach to Rock offers a curriculum-based music program that teaches all instruments with a strong focus on performance, and it's really fun for kids."
Chris's big break came in 1987 with the opportunity to do stage assembly for Pink Floyd's Momentary Lapse of Reason stadium tour. "Lots of physical labor and long hours, but what an experience at 20 years old. I did a couple of other tours doing stage work before moving to Los Angeles, where my efforts became focused on backline tech opportunities (drum tech)," he added. Click here for Chris's complete spotlight profile.
Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature
Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: a Top 500 Franchise for 2022 and 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or franchise@bachtorock.com, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school is Serato certified, making it one of only a handful of schools in the United States and worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.
Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007 and is on track to become a $25 million brand. The brand is comprised of 49 music schools, 39 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six (26) of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow B2R on Facebook and on Twitter. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.
