BETHESDA, Md., August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, proudly announces that its Beat Refinery DJ school has earned Serato certification, making it one of only two music school brands in the United States and four worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment. Students attending a certified Bach to Rock Beat Refinery school will have exclusive access to Serato software and tools to learn cutting-edge techniques and a variety of DJ styles. Serato is recognized internationally as a leader in providing highly efficient and readily-used audio software.
Spearheading the relationship with Serato was Chris Stiles, also known as Stylus Chris, who has been a DJ for over 20 years, and is the co-founder of Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school, along with Brian Sadiarin, a.k.a. DJ Geometrix, who is also a well-known DJ in the Washington, D.C. area. "Bach to Rock's Serato certification means Beat Refinery students can be confident they are learning from the most knowledgeable and experienced DJs, with the latest software technology and cutting-edge equipment at their fingertips," said Stiles. "With Serato, Bach to Rock has a partner that shares our belief in preserving the DJ culture, which is very empowering. We are able to grow and continue to provide innovation and excellence for new and aspiring DJs, or current professionals who wish to take their career to the next level," continued Stiles.
"Serato is the most recognized audio software in the business and offers DJs maximum flexibility to play all types of music at any time," said Brian Gross, president of Bach to Rock. "They are visionaries and leaders in the DJ industry, and we are so proud to partner with them to bring such a high caliber experience to our Beat Refinery students." Bach to Rock Beat Refinery DJ lessons are also available online, so regardless of a student's location or schedule, access to a Serato certified instructor is only a few clicks away.
About Serato
Serato makes premier audio software for music lovers around the world. Since launching its first product in 1999, users have grown into a community of millions of DJs, producers, engineers and musicians across 190 countries. From bedroom studios to festival stages and from the unknown to the greatest, Serato's mission is to deliver the best possible experience for creating, playing and sharing music, wherever you are.
About Beat Refinery
Beat Refinery is dedicated to teaching all facets of becoming a DJ by combining traditional methods alongside ever-changing technology. B2R is committed to developing superstar DJs by promoting positive self-expression through music. Whether a student is a novice or a seasoned performer, there are a wide variety of programs available to suit individual needs. Founded in 2014, Beat Refinery has helped hundreds of artists become performers by mastering DJ mixing, producing, and scratching.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond.
