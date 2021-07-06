BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, proudly announces the winners of its First Annual National Battle of the Bands competition, which was held virtually on June 26-27, 2021. Students from Bach to Rock schools across the country were given the opportunity to showcase their talents and compete against other bands while vying for top honors in this premiere event for the national franchise of fifty music schools. A total of thirty-seven bands competed in three divisions: elementary school, middle school, and high school. A national panel of judges selected one winner and two runners-up per category, and over 13,000 online supporters voted for their fan favorite in each category during the pre-recorded livestream event. All music genres were represented, from country to pop-rock and hip-hop, to classic rock. The complete list of winners is below, and the winner showcase can be viewed on the Bach to Rock YouTube channel. Click here for a list of all Bach to Rock schools.
Elementary School Division
Winner – Home Run Hitters (Bach to Rock, Port Washington, NY)
Runner Up – Uranium Cranium (Back to Rock, Nanuet, NY)
Runner Up - The Exploding Bobs (Bach to Rock, Apex, NC)
Fan Favorite – Imagine Wagons (Bach to Rock, Cedar Park, TX)
Middle School Division
Winner – Vibe (Bach to Rock, Port Washington, NY)
Runner Up – IBEXX (Bach to Rock, Mount Pleasant, SC)
Runner Up – Divine Slaughter (Back to Rock, Mamaroneck, NY)
Fan Favorite – Magscots (Bach to Rock, Bethesda, MD)
High School Division
Winner – Konkussion (Bach to Rock, Port Washington, NY)
Runner Up – Lighting in a Bottle (Bach to Rock, Carmel, IN)
Runner Up – Clefs of Apollo (Back to Rock, Herndon, VA)
Fan Favorite – Clefs of Apollo (Back to Rock, Herndon, VA)
"The National Battle of the Bands was a wonderful opportunity for our Bach to Rock students to showcase their musical talents and achieve national recognition for their hard work, dedication and creativity," said the President of Bach to Rock, Brian Gross. "Each B2R school typically hosts local Battles of the Bands, so we elevated the concept nationally to unite our schools and share the incredible skills of our students and their teachers." Bach to Rock plans to host the event annually.
Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature
Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: a Top 500 Franchise for 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine; a Top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or franchise@bachtorock.com, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. Bach to Rock is experiencing continuous growth, with fifty schools open and an additional seven schools in development. The franchise is trending to become a $25 million brand, teaching over 65,000 children and adults since the company's inception in 2007. Follow B2R on Facebook and on Twitter. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.
###
Media Contact
Angela Sakell, Bach to Rock Music School, 703-786-3395, asakell@bachtorock.com
SOURCE Bach to Rock Music School