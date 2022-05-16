Top Franchise Owners Share Expert Tips for Success in a 4-Part Series
BETHESDA, Md., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bach to Rock, America's music school for students of all ages, today announces the launch of the third profile in its franchisee spotlight campaign, which features top Bach to Rock music school owners sharing their tips for success in starting, owning and operating a Bach to Rock franchise. The 4-part series continues with the introduction Rick and Holly Schmidt, the husband-and-wife owners of two Bach to Rock music schools in Tampa and Orlando, Florida. Prior to opening their Tampa school in 2018, Rick spent over 20 years in the music and radio industry. Holly's experience in the corporate health care industry continues as she supports the schools through her organizational and management skills. The fourth and final profile in the series will feature the owner of the Bach to Rock music school in San Diego, California.
"The franchisee spotlight campaign has been very fulfilling. First, we've been able to provide an excellent resource for people interested in pursuing Bach to Rock franchise ownership. And second, these franchisees are outstanding entrepreneurs who deserve recognition for their hard work and dedication," said Brian Gross, President of Bach to Rock. "Our third profile features Rick and Holly Schmidt, owners of the Bach to Rock music schools in Tampa and Orlando, Florida. Rick's music and radio industry experience has been a huge asset to their success. He has a keen eye for talent and knows how to help students explore their skills and grow to the next level." The spotlight campaign will provide essential information for others considering a livelihood as a Bach to Rock music school owner. Click here to check out the full spotlight profile.
Before opening the Tampa school, Rick enjoyed a 20+ year career in the music and radio industry. Highlights include programming Tampa's 98Rock and some of the nation's largest rock radio stations, signing recording artists to music labels and marketing large events and venues. As a radio program director, Schmidt helped launch the careers of Florida bands Sister Hazel, Creed and Shinedown. Rick also represented various artists that have collectively: sold over 1.5 million albums; scored four top-15 rock hits; received video play on MTV; had music featured in video games, and even had one artist provide the walk-up song for former Tampa Bay Rays baseball all-star, Evan Longoria.
Rick Schmidt shared some key advice for potential franchisees, "Hire good people who WANT to teach. Create an environment where your customers enjoy their time at your school. Give your staff the tools they need to do their jobs. And make sure you know your customers' names." Rick also believes in being on top of the details, "Always sweat the small stuff. Details are the difference between good and great." Click here for the complete spotlight profile.
Bach to Rock – A Franchise Opportunity with Industry Stature
Bach to Rock has earned numerous accolades including being named: a Top 500 Franchise for 2022 and 2021 by Entrepreneur Magazine; a top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator; a number one franchise for Children's Enrichment Programs and a Top 150 Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine; and one of the 500 Powerhouse Brands by Franchise Times. To learn more about franchise ownership opportunities and veteran and franchise referral programs, contact Ralph Rillon, vice president of franchise development, at 1-855-227-7570 or franchise@bachtorock.com, or visit bachtorockfranchise.com.
About Bach to Rock: Changing the Way Students Learn Music
Bach to Rock is a music education school for students of all ages, from early childhood through high school and beyond. B2R knows learning music should be fun and students learn best when they play music they enjoy. B2R is the music school kids would have designed for themselves, with weekly ensemble instruction and band formations leading to public concerts, Battle of the Bands and recording sessions in B2R's professional recording studios. B2R builds technique, fosters teamwork and enhances self-esteem through private lessons, band instruction, and public performances. Bach to Rock's Beat Refinery DJ school is Serato certified, making it one of only a handful of schools in the United States and worldwide to offer the elite training developed by Serato. Serato, founded in 1999, is the premier provider of audio software to the DJ industry. The Serato certification ensures that select Bach to Rock DJ instructors have been trained and authorized to teach using Serato software and equipment.
Bach to Rock has instructed over 170,000 aspiring musicians since launching in 2007 and is on track to become a $25 million brand. The brand is comprised of 49 music schools, 39 of which are franchisee-owned. Twenty-six (26) of those schools are in Top Ten markets, ranked by population. Follow B2R on Facebook and on Twitter. For more information, visit bachtorock.com or call 1-877-227-8558.
