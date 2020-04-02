VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yee-haw! Bachelor Nation stars and newlyweds Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon are fixin' to explore the realities of dating in the new "Dine & Dish" video from dating app Plenty of Fish. In true Texas fashion, the couple dishes with real Plenty of Fish members about the LOL and SMH-moments of online dating over a round of corn hole and tasty barbecue.
According to a recent study of Austinites,* 85% of local singles say dating in the city is tough, with over 2/3 of women believing that the majority of singles in the area are only interested in hooking up. Filmed on a ranch outside of Austin, in Dine & Dish: Texas Style, the group explores exactly what makes dating in Austin so challenging. From profile do's and don'ts to the nuances of a "meet up" versus a date, the video highlights how to stay true to yourself (and stand out) while keeping up with evolving dating trends in the state where everything is bigger.
"Before getting married, Jared and I had our share of dating struggles -- including several in the public eye -- so it's been fun and rewarding to help singles and hear what they're going through, too," said Dine & Dish host Ashley Iaconetti Haibon. "Through these conversations, we're learning so much about the challenges that people are facing in today's dating world. One of the biggest takeaways from Dine & Dish is how important it is to have a dating profile that captures who you really are. If you're unable to bring yourself to life online, then you're limiting your chances of meeting someone great offline."
"Singles today are compelled to present an inauthentic version of themselves online," said Plenty of Fish Global Head of Marketing, Stefan Harvalias. "The Dine & Dish video series sheds light on these pressures, while providing helpful insights in an entertaining way that our members and all singles can use in real life."
Dine & Dish: Texas Style is the second video released within the Dine & Dish series, with the first video premiering in September 2019. View both Plenty of Fish Dine & Dish videos on YouTube and find more dating advice on the Plenty of Fish blog, The Latest Catch. Join the conversation on social by following Plenty of Fish on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, subscribing on YouTube and using #DineandDish.
*2020 survey of over 300 Plenty of Fish members
About Plenty of Fish
Plenty of Fish, a Match Group (NSDQ: MTCH) company, is one of the largest global online dating companies, and is available in 11 languages and more than 20 countries. Unlike many dating offerings today, Plenty of Fish offers a less prescriptive, low-pressure user experience that allows singles to discover what they're looking for.
About Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon
Ashley and Jared Haibon are both TV personalities and hosts most known for their appearances on "The Bachelor" franchise. Ashley was a fan favorite on season 19 of "The Bachelor" in 2015 and went on to be a contestant on 2018's "Bachelor Winter Games" and "Bachelor in Paradise" seasons 2 and 3 in 2015 and 2016 where she met her husband, Jared, who had been a prominent character on "The Bachelorette" in 2015. After three years of friendship, Ashley and Jared announced their relationship in May 2018 as an episode of "The Story of Us," a digital show that Ashley produced and hosted for Kinetic Content. The couple's episode raked in 2.5 million views on YouTube. Ashley and Jared got engaged on an episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" season 5, which aired in September 2018.
In addition to ABC's popular "Bachelor" franchise, the couple has appeared on "Good Morning America," "The Ellen DeGenerous Show," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," "Entertainment Tonight," "E!," and had an engagement and wedding spread in People magazine. Ashley hosts iHeart's "Almost Famous Podcast" with fellow Bachelor alum, Ben Higgins, and the "I Don't Get It Podcast" which covers topics pertaining to the millennial woman. Ashley also does correspondent work for "Access Hollywood" and writes for Cosmopolitan. Jared hosts iHeart's "Help! I Suck at Dating Podcast" with fellow Bachelor alum, Dean Unglert, and hosts for the sports trivia app, HOFr. Jared also freelances for Paramount Pictures' promotional and marketing team.