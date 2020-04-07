NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today announced the introduction of Crackables 2.0. The addictive, crypto-puzzle phenomenon originally conceptualized in partnership with Google, will be available for free via mobile gameplay on April 14th. As with the previous version, Crackables 2.0 will use digital puzzles as the core of the experience, enhanced with a state-of-the-art design, user-experience and cryptography. Global registration begins on April 7th at https://craxisback.oneplus.com/.
Puzzle difficulty will start low, giving anyone who wants to enjoy Crackables the opportunity to participate. Players will travel through "gates" to advance to the next level, some of which will be community-oriented, testing their ability to work together to solve puzzles and overcome challenges. The first ten players who will be among the first to find the solution to the last puzzle will then move on to compete for the opportunity to win $10,000 USD and an additional $10,000 USD to donate to a charity supporting those affected by COVID-19. Gameplay will conclude on April 30th. The grand finale tournament will be live-streamed around the world on May 7th.
"OnePlus is committed to creating the best mobile experiences for our community and beyond," said Kyle Kiang, Chief Marketing Officer, OnePlus. "After watching over half a million community members globally come together to play in the original Crackables, we're excited to launch the next level version of this mentally stimulated challenge to entertain gamers and puzzle enthusiasts everywhere."
Crackables 1.0 received rave reviews and secured 10,000 players in the first second, 145,000 in the first day and 580,000 in total—spread by only word-of-mouth and user accolades. Crackables 2.0 combines the experience of innovative production house UNIT9 led by game director Jakub Jakubowski and elite game writing development firm Sleep Deprivation Lab, and is powered by Google technology.
UNIT9's Game Director Jakub Jakubowski added, "Crackables 1.0 pushed the limits of what can be done on a mobile device but Crackables 2.0 looks at those limits and laughs. That's because we managed to create a game that sets a new standard for mobile experiences through multi-layered complexity, outstanding technical solutions and killer design that makes you forget this is all happening on a device that fits in your hand."
About OnePlus
OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.
About UNIT9
UNIT9 is a global innovation partner that uses technology and love to develop experimental content and experiences for brands. From drawing on mountains with Twitter-controlled robots, to breaking Facebook Live with an interactive Games of Thrones experience and creating an app that helps parents communicate with incubated preemies, UNIT9's super-fuelled creativity has been honoured with over 200 prestigious FWA awards and an AdAge 'Company of the Year' award. The company's ultra fresh experiences, films, AR/VR, games and social platforms continually reinvent the future of user experience to help shift consumers into audiences and advertising into entertainment. UNIT9 has consequently become the go-to partner for brands that want to mesmerise their audiences. Founded in 1997, UNIT9 has offices across London, New York, LA and Berlin.