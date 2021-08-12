LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BackFocus Productions Celebrates 10th Anniversary
The visual production company reaches its 10-year milestone thanks to the support of dedicated clients and a talented team.
Visual production firm BackFocus Productions celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, enjoying an extensive portfolio of satisfied clients and a visionary team committed to excellence in video production.
BackFocus Productions was founded in August 2011 by Michael McCall, a video production veteran with more than 25 years of industry experience behind the camera and editing. He began his career in Missouri in television and live event production before transitioning to commercial projects and pursuing freelance work.
In 2002, McCall moved to Arkansas to work for Dempsey Film Group, the largest production company in the region. At Dempsey, McCall served as Director of Photography and editor for a wide variety of national television programming and corporate and commercial productions. He stayed with Dempsey until it closed its doors after 25 years in business in July 2011. McCall then founded BackFocus Productions, opening its doors in August 2011 in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Over his more than 25 years in the visual concepts and production sector, McCall has won numerous local and national awards. They include ADDY and Telly Awards and other national awards for both shooting and editing on the local, regional, and national scene. "I have been very fortunate to start my career behind the camera and stay behind the camera. It has allowed me to combine the creative and technical into one final product. Every project is different, so to me, this job is never boring," said McCall.
Today, at BackFocus, McCall and his team collaborate with clients across the globe to bring their visual concepts to life. Over its decade in business, BackFocus Productions has provided the visual production expertise necessary for ad agencies, corporations, and local businesses to tell their stories on the web, television, and social media. The company's clients have spanned the healthcare, education, industrial, corporate, and non-profit sectors. One of BackFocus Productions' differentiating features from other production companies is its capabilities in offering stills photography to its clients, thanks to an in-house photographer with more than 25 years of experience.
Clients will always find McCall on set, no matter the size of the project, providing hands-on leadership, direction, and participation, which include BackFocus' talented team of in-house and freelance talent.
To learn more about BackFocus Productions and its portfolio of video production services, visit https://www.backfocusproductions.com/.
About BackFocus Productions:
For a decade, BackFocus Products has helped its clients bring their visual concepts to life on the web, television, and social media through its award-winning, full-service visual production services. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, and led by industry veteran Michael McCall, BackFocus is positioned to work with local and national brands from a wide range of industries across the globe, ensuring their stories are told through stunning visuals and expert video editing.
For more information about BackFocus Productions or media inquiries, please contact Michael McCall at 501-772-2753 or mike@backfocusproductions.com.
