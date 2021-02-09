AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Backtracks, the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics, today announced the release of Backtracks Native SDKs for Apple and Android platforms. Developers simply drag and drop to implement the new SDKs, and organizations immediately begin collecting real-time audio and podcast analytics with engagement and retention data, allowing publishers to know which sections of content capture an audience's attention the most while also measuring improvements in engagement over time. Listeners and app users are also newly equipped with the ability to manipulate audio in real-time, using tools like intelligent silence reduction and human voice boost to provide an enhanced audio and podcast experience.
"Podcasting delivers a unique experience for listeners and publishers have recognized the enhanced value of engaging their audiences with quality audio programs," said Jonathan Gill, founder and CEO, Backtracks. "Yet, there has been a struggle for publishers and brands to deliver an optimal listening experience that matches the quality of their content, given that their specialty is storytelling and content creation and not technical expertise in audio data or real-time audio manipulation. Backtracks' Native SDKs for Apple and Android removes the technical elements of the process by offering a turn-key solution that captures behavioral audio analytics in a privacy-first way and simplifies deep audio technology. The tool offers a simple interface that can be seamlessly dropped into an app and begins working immediately to capture audio analytics for podcasts, audiobooks, audio courses, and more. This empowers all developers, publishers and advertisers with an easy to use solution that enables them to deliver a superior audio experience on every listen."
Key Features
Backtracks empowers developers and organizations with audio specific APIs and SDKs designed for ease of use and power. Developers can simply add the Backtracks Apple or Android SDK into an app and immediately begin receiving data previously thought to be unattainable for podcasts and audio on both operating systems. Backtracks Native SDKs also offer a number of innovative and powerful technologies via an easy-to-use drop-in interface for real-time audio metrics and processing, including the ability to:
- Detect plays, pauses, listening time, content completion and engagement rates, and more
- Determine audience data like geographic and location information
- Determine podcast metrics beyond simply whether it was downloaded or not, such as how long a podcast was listened to and engaged with
- Reduce silences in audio for faster listening using smart speed
- Boost the loudness of human voices in audio using voice boost
Backtracks is always privacy-first, using no personally identifiable information or cookies and is GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliant.
Availability and Compatibility
Backtracks' audio and podcast-focused Native SDKS for Apple and Android platforms are available to publishers of audio content and podcasts today in beta. The Backtracks Native SDKs for real-time audio analytics and audio manipulation support Apple and Android platforms and devices, from phones and tablets to TVs and wearables, and more. Backtracks' Apple SDK works across Apple's operating systems (iOS, macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS) and devices, including iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, Apple Watch, etc. The Backtracks Android SDK works on Android and Wear OS 2.0 operating systems and supporting devices. Backtracks SDKs also support React Native.
Developers may integrate the audio manipulation features quickly and easily without being audio experts and without additional cost. Backtracks' Native SDKs integrate with Backtracks Podcast and Audio Analytics, making it easy for Premium and Platinum Backtracks partners to record and view data and metrics around audio content. For more information, visit developer.backtracks.fm.
About Backtracks
Backtracks is the leading technology infrastructure platform for end-to-end podcast management, advertising and data analytics. Through a product suite of turnkey tools and data analytics solutions, the company provides the technology for publishers, brands and advertisers to gain greater insights for engaging, reaching and understanding their target audiences while delivering a superior listening experience to their listeners. Founded in 2016 by engineers Jonathan Gill and Kevin Wright, Backtracks is on a mission to modernize the podcast medium by providing podcasters and advertisers with the tools to measure, discover and monetize their content and data. The company empowers thousands of podcasts and audio partners, including McKinsey & Company, Stratfor, Samsung, Mediahuis, The Memphis Grizzlies and NASA to manage and monetize their audio content.
Media Contact
Rachel Provenzano, Backtracks, +1 585-748-2201, press@backtracks.fm
SOURCE Backtracks