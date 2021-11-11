Two Division Boxing Champion Badou Jack holds Training Camp in Dubai

Two Division Boxing Champion Badou Jack holds Training Camp in Dubai

 By Badou Jack Promotions

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Division Boxing World Champion and Global Philanthropist Badou Jack will be back in action on November 26th in Dubai in a co-promotion between his Badou Jack Promotions and the newly launched promotion, Probellum.

Jack's bout will be his first in the Middle East featured on D4G's event as the Co-Main event in his 2nd fight at Cruiserweight.  This will be the 3rd division in which Jack aims to capture a title in.  In first fight at Cruiserweight, a catch weight bout as the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones card featured on Triller, Jack cruised to a one sided decision against then unbeaten Blake McKernan.

"It feels great to finally be able to fight in Dubai in front of all my fans here and I'm excited to have Badou Jack Promotions launch another event in the UAE" Jack stated.  "We are planning for this to be the first of many more in the region."

Jack has relocated his team to Dubai after receiving an honorary 10 year "Golden Visa" and has held the entire training camp there since early October.  "One of the many benefits of fighting under your own banner is having a cushioned budget for training camp. Badou has positioned himself strategically for a camp fee, fight fee and a promotional fee" Badou Jack Promotions CEO Amer Abdallah added.  "Special thanks to all of our partners here including Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, NAS Sports Complex, ITP Media & the Kamani Club who rolled out the red carpet for the champ."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/badou-jack-fights-in-dubai-301422402.html

SOURCE Badou Jack Promotions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.