BEIJING, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"We are delighted to bring innovation across many sectors, including marketing cloud, enterprise cloud, smart transportation, autonomous driving, smart assistant and AI chip, through our decade-long investment in AI," said Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "With AI powering the next stage of technology growth, many Baidu alumni have rejoined us, and our employees are energized from working on intelligent computing that can improve daily life and make the complex world simpler."

"Baidu Core delivered a strong first quarter with revenue growing 34% year over year, powered by non-advertising revenue growing 70% year over year," said Herman Yu, CFO of Baidu. "We will continue to invest heavily in sales, R&D and operations to support the rapid growth of our AI-powered business."

Baidu Core



Q1



Q4



Q1











(In millions, unaudited)

2020



2020



2021





YOY



QOQ



RMB



RMB



RMB

US$









Total revenues 

15,268



23,111



20,483

3,126



34%



(11%)























Operating income

1,848



6,320



3,847

587



108%



(39%)

Operating income (non-GAAP) [2]

3,348



8,031



5,064

773



51%



(37%)























Net income to Baidu Core

1,698



6,036



26,354

4,022



1452%



337%

Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2]

4,519



7,533



4,870

743



8%



(35%)























Adjusted EBITDA [2]

4,641



9,422



6,487

990



40%



(31%)

Adjusted EBITDA margin 

30%



41%



32%

32%









 

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.5518 as of March 31, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details).

Other Highlights

Corporate

  • Baidu ranks Top 3 in cloud services and No.1 in the utilization of renewable energy for data centers, according to Greenpeace, a global environmental organization, based on its April 2021 report Clean Cloud: Tracking Renewable Energy Use in China's Tech Industry.
  • Baidu released its annual ESG Report in February 2021, which details Baidu's ESG policies and sustainability initiatives (http://esg.baidu.com/en/esg_download.html).
  • On March 23, 2021, Baidu listed on the HKEX (9888) through a global offering of 95,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, receiving $3.1 billion in net proceeds.
  • Baidu returned US$300 million to shareholders under the 2020 Share Repurchase Program this year, bringing the cumulative repurchase to $2.2 billion since 2020.

AI Cloud

  • Baidu EasyDL, a simple to use machine learning service, was rated No.1 in terms of usage in China, per IDC in December 2020, topping the list for the second time.
  • Baidu deep learning framework PaddlePaddle, upgraded to v2.0 in March 2021, was ranked among the Top 3 globally in terms of usage based on pull request, according to Github.
  • A leading retail bank in China implemented Baidu's AI PaaS, which has led to five follow-on purchases, including application to automate customer service and consumer loan approval, and the recent purchase of private cloud services.
  • Baidu partnered with the online arm of China's largest TV network CCTV to implement Baidu AI PaaS with capabilities to automate video clip creation and tagging from live broadcasting and use smart assistant to quickly locate desired video content. During an important annual event, Baidu enabled CCTV.com to simultaneously interview congressional meeting participants with AI reporters, powered by Baidu Brain, and timely share these interviews on the Internet.
  • Chongqing, which implemented Apollo V2X last year, marking Baidu's entry into western China, signed with Apollo to make its smart transportation infrastructure 5G enabled, to support robotaxi ride hailing operation.
  • Chengdu (Sichuan), a leader in science and technology development, signed with Apollo to implement V2X vehicle-to-road infrastructure.

Intelligent Driving

  • Apollo has accumulated 6.2 million miles of L4 autonomous driving testing on the road and 600 million miles of simulated testing since its founding in 2013.
  • Apollo received permit to test autonomous driving at night and under special weather conditions on public roads in Beijing. Apollo also received permits to pilot fully autonomous driving in Beijing, Cangzhou (Hebei), and Changsha (Hunan).
  • Apollo Go, China's first fully autonomous ride-hailing, is now available at the Shougang Park, a Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics site.
  • Apollo Go begins to charge for robotaxi ride hailing in Cangzhou, based on the distance traveled starting with a minimum fare, similarly to regular ride hailing.
  • The total addressable market for robotaxi ride hailing will reach US$224 billion in China by 2025, according to China Insights Consultancy, a market research and consulting company.
  • Jidu Auto, an intelligent EV company established in partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, appointed Yiping Xia as its CEO. Mr. Xia previously served as CTO at Mobike and held positions at Fiat Chrysler and Ford.
  • Guangzhou Automobile Group joins Apollo's network of over 10 leading automakers to install Apollo Self Driving (ASD) services in its new vehicles.
  • Guidehouse Insights (previously Navigant Research) has rated Baidu in the "leader" category for the second consecutive year, the only Chinese company honored among the four AI companies selected globally for this category. Apollo's open platform, to empower Jidu and other automakers as well as Apollo Go robotaxi, puts Apollo in a unique position to be well funded and widely adopted.
  • DuerOS for Auto, powering infotainment, has been installed in over 1.5 million new vehicles, recorded Q1 2021 installation more than doubled from the prior year.

Other Growth Initiatives

  • DuerOS monthly voice queries reached 6.6 billion with first-party voice queries reaching 3.9 billion in March 2021.
  • Xiaodu ranked No.1 in smart display shipments globally and No.1 in smart speaker shipments in China for 2020, according to IDC, Strategy Analytics and Canalys.
  • Xiaodu S12 smart pad for the education market was introduced in March with an MSRP of 1,699.
  • Baidu Kunlun completed its first round of funding at a post-money valuation of $2 billion in April 2021. Kunlun chips are designed to optimize AI workload and improve cloud cost structure.

Mobile Ecosystem

  • Baidu has strengthened its strong Internet foundation with Baidu App monthly active users (MAUs) reaching 558 million and daily logged in users reaching over 75% in March 2021.
  • Baidu's AI building blocks are helping creators, service providers and merchants better engage with users and perform user life-time management:
  • BJH publisher accounts grew 40% year over year to reached 4.2 million.
  • Smart Mini Program MAUs reached 416 million, and the number of SMPs grew 74% from a year ago; and
  • Revenue from Managed Page accounted for 35% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue, up from 21% a year ago.

iQIYI

iQIYI subscribers reached 105.3 million as of March 31, 2021, serving as a strong foundation to support its over 50 in-house studios and produce entertainment blockbuster originals. iQIYI's net loss narrowed to RMB1.3 billion in Q1 21, compared to RMB 2.9 billion from a year ago.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenues were RMB 28.1 billion ($4.29 billion), increasing 25% year over year.

  • Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 20.5 billion ($3.13 billion), increasing 34% year over year. Online marketing revenue was RMB 16.3 billion ($2.48 billion), up 27% year over year. Non-marketing revenue was RMB 4.2 billion ($646 million), up 70% year over year, driven by cloud and other services.
  • Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 8.0 billion ($1.22 billion), increasing 4% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 15.0 billion ($2.29 billion), increasing 2% year over year, primarily due to an increase in traffic acquisition costs and cost of goods sold, offset by a decrease in content costs and the amortization/impairment of intangible assets.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 5.2 billion ($800 million), increasing 36% year over year, primarily due to an increase in channel spending and promotional expenses.

Research and development expense was RMB 5.1 billion ($778 million), increasing 15% year over year, primarily related to personnel-related expenses.

Operating income was RMB 2.8 billion ($426 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.8 billion ($587 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 19%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 4.4 billion ($666 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.1 billion ($773 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 25%.

Total other income, net was RMB 23.8 billion ($3.63 billion), which included a fair value gain of RMB 23.7 billion from long-term investments, mainly including a gain from the investment in Kuaishou Technology.

Income tax expense was RMB 1.5 billion ($234 million), compared to RMB 198 million last year, primarily due to the increase in profit.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 25.7 billion ($3.92 billion), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 73.76 ($11.26). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 26.4 billion ($4.02 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 4.3 billion ($656 million), and non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 12.38 ($1.89). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 4.9 billion ($743 million).

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 5.9 billion ($901 million). Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.5 billion ($990 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 32%. 

As of March 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 172.9 billion ($26.40 billion), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 159.6 billion ($24.37 billion). Free cash flow was RMB 2.6 billion ($400 million), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 4.0 billion ($615 million).

Financial Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, Baidu expects revenues to be between RMB 29.7 billion ($4.5 billion) and RMB 32.5 billion ($5.0 billion), representing a growth rate of 14% to 25% year over year, which assumes that Baidu Core revenue will grow between 20% and 33% year over year. This guidance does not include potential contribution from an acquisition of YY Live.

The above forecast reflects Baidu's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888". One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the second quarter of 2021, quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, which is adjusted for accretion for the redeemable non-controlling interests, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures."

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,



December 31,



March 31,



March 31,







2020



2020



2021



2021







RMB



RMB



RMB



US$(2)



 Revenues: 



















 Online marketing services 



14,243



20,708



18,094



2,762



 Others 



8,302



9,555



10,040



1,532



 Total revenues  



22,545



30,263



28,134



4,294























 Costs and expenses: 



















     Cost of revenues(1)



14,687



14,522



15,002



2,290



     Selling, general and administrative(1)



3,852



5,094



5,245



800



     Research and development(1)



4,443



5,670



5,098



778



 Total costs and expenses 



22,982



25,286



25,345



3,868



 Operating (loss) income 



(437)



4,977



2,789



426























 Other income (loss): 



















 Interest income 



1,441



1,308



1,233



187



 Interest expense 



(751)



(777)



(823)



(126)



 Foreign exchange (loss) income, net 



(98)



(346)



156



24



 Share of income (loss) from 

     equity method investments 



181



(151)



(151)



(23)



 Others, net 



(1,816)



499



23,362



3,566



 Total other (loss) income, net 



(1,043)



533



23,777



3,628























 (Loss) income before income taxes 



(1,480)



5,510



26,566



4,054



 Income tax expense 



198



1,026



1,534



234



 Net (loss) income 



(1,678)



4,484



25,032



3,820



 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 



(1,719)



(690)



(621)



(95)



 Net income attributable to Baidu 



41



5,174



25,653



3,915











































Earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):















 -Basic



0.05



15.28



76.10



11.62



 -Diluted



0.02



15.05



73.76



11.26



Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:



















 -Basic



0.01



1.91



9.51



1.45



 -Diluted



-



1.88



9.22



1.41



Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding  (in millions):











 -Basic 



2,766



2,696



2,692



2,692



 -Diluted



2,781



2,736



2,777



2,777























(1)  Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:















 Cost of revenues 



81



91



79



12



 Selling, general and administrative 



464



480



471



72



 Research and development 



945



1,408



949



146



 Total share-based compensation expenses 



1,490



1,979



1,499



230























(2)  All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.5518 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of March 31,

2021 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, unaudited)



















December 31,



March 31,



March 31,





2020



2021



2021





RMB



RMB



US$

ASSETS













    Current assets:













 Cash and cash equivalents



35,782



41,544



6,340

 Restricted cash



758



10,607



1,618

 Short-term investments, net



126,402



120,794



18,437

 Accounts receivable, net



8,668



8,492



1,296

 Amounts due from related parties



726



741



113

 Other current assets, net



11,006



9,451



1,443

    Total current assets



183,342



191,629



29,247















    Non-current assets:













 Fixed assets, net



17,508



17,681



2,699

 Licensed copyrights, net



6,435



6,516



995

 Produced content, net



6,556



7,281



1,111

 Intangible assets, net



2,022



1,921



293

 Goodwill



22,248



22,248



3,396

 Long-term investments, net



76,233



101,771



15,533

 Amounts due from related parties



3,438



3,440



525

 Deferred tax assets, net



1,674



1,379



210

 Operating lease right-of-use assets



9,804



9,655



1,474

 Other non-current assets



3,448



15,827



2,417

    Total non-current assets



149,366



187,719



28,653















Total assets



332,708



379,348



57,900















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













   Current liabilities:













      Short-term loans



3,016



2,230



340

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



36,716



35,902



5,480

Customer deposits and deferred revenue



12,626



12,504



1,908

Deferred income



158



144



22

Long-term loans, current portion



7,427



7,457



1,138

Convertible senior notes, current portion



4,752



4,808



734

Notes payable, current portion



-



-



-

Amounts due to related parties



1,324



1,468



224

Operating lease liabilities



2,366



2,377



363

    Total current liabilities



68,385



66,890



10,209















    Non-current liabilities:













Deferred income



97



104



16

Deferred revenue



686



685



105

Amounts due to related parties



3,543



3,524



538

Long-term loans



-



-



-

Notes payable



48,408



48,601



7,418

Convertible senior notes



11,927



12,670



1,934

Deferred tax liabilities



3,067



3,171



484

Operating lease liabilities



4,693



4,535



692

Other non-current liabilities



59



53



8

    Total non-current liabilities



72,480



73,343



11,195















Total liabilities



140,865



140,233



21,404















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



3,102



3,340



510















Equity













    Total Baidu shareholders' equity



182,696



229,814



35,076

    Noncontrolling interests



6,045



5,961



910

Total equity



188,741



235,775



35,986















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests, and equity



332,708



379,348



57,900

 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

Selected Information

(In millions, unaudited)























































Three months ended

March 31, 2020 (RMB)



Three months ended

December 31, 2020 (RMB)



Three months ended

March 31, 2021 (RMB)



Three months ended

March 31, 2021 (US$)





Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)



Baidu,

Inc.



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Elim &

adj(2)



Baidu,

Inc.



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Elim & adj(2)



Baidu, Inc.



Baidu Core

iQIYI

Elim & adj(2)



Baidu, Inc.

Total revenues 



15,268

7,650

(373)



22,545



23,111

7,458

(306)



30,263



20,483

7,968

(317)



28,134



3,126

1,216

(48)



4,294

  YOY



























34%

4%





25%













  QOQ



























(11%)

7%





(7%)































































Costs and expenses: 

















































  Cost of revenues (1)



7,088

7,903

(304)



14,687



7,997

6,785

(260)



14,522



8,162

7,109

(269)



15,002



1,246

1,085

(41)



2,290

  Selling, general and administrative (1)



2,560

1,311

(19)



3,852



3,787

1,317

(10)



5,094



4,048

1,201

(4)



5,245



618

183

(1)



800

  Research and development (1)



3,772

678

(7)



4,443



5,007

663

-



5,670



4,426

672

-



5,098



675

103

-



778

Total costs and expenses 



13,420

9,892

(330)



22,982



16,791

8,765

(270)



25,286



16,636

8,982

(273)



25,345



2,539

1,371

(42)



3,868

  YOY 

















































  Cost of revenues 



























15%

(10%)





2%













  Selling, general and administrative 



























58%

(8%)





36%













  Research and development 



























17%

(1%)





15%













  Cost and expenses



























24%

(9%)





10%































































Operating income (loss)



1,848

(2,242)

(43)



(437)



6,320

(1,307)

(36)



4,977



3,847

(1,014)

(44)



2,789



587

(155)

(6)



426

  YOY



























108%

(55%)





-













  QOQ



























(39%)

(22%)





(44%)













Operating margin 



12%

(29%)





(2%)



27%

(18%)





16%



19%

(13%)





10%































































  Add: total other (loss) income,net



(414)

(629)

-



(1,043)



774

(241)

-



533



23,999

(222)

-



23,777



3,662

(34)

-



3,628

  Less: income tax expense



193

5

-



198



1,042

(16)

-



1,026



1,513

21

-



1,534



231

3

-



234

  Less: net (loss) income attributable to NCI



(457)

(1)

(1,261)

(3)

(1,719)



16

16

(722)

(3)

(690)



(21)

10

(610)

(3)

(621)



(4)

2

(93)

(3)

(95)

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu



1,698

(2,875)

1,218



41



6,036

(1,548)

686



5,174



26,354

(1,267)

566



25,653



4,022

(194)

87



3,915

  YOY



























1452%

(56%)





62468%













  QOQ



























337%

(18%)





396%













Net margin 



11%

(38%)





0%



26%

(21%)





17%



129%

(16%)





91%































































Non-GAAP financial measures:

















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)



3,348

(1,868)





1,437



8,031

(940)





7,055



5,064

(658)





4,362



773

(101)





666

  YOY



























51%

(65%)





204%













  QOQ



























(37%)

(30%)





(38%)













Operating margin (non-GAAP)



22%

(24%)





6%



35%

(13%)





23%



25%

(8%)





16%































































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)



4,519

(2,482)





3,082



7,533

(1,177)





6,868



4,870

(1,021)





4,297



743

(156)





656

  YOY



























8%

(59%)





39%













  QOQ



























(35%)

(13%)





(37%)













Net margin (non-GAAP)



30%

(32%)





14%



33%

(16%)





23%



24%

(13%)





15%































































Adjusted EBITDA



4,641

(1,746)





2,852



9,422

(822)





8,564



6,487

(543)





5,900



990

(83)





901

  YOY



























40%

(69%)





107%













  QOQ



























(31%)

(34%)





(31%)













Adjusted EBITDA margin 



30%

(23%)





13%



41%

(11%)





28%



32%

(7%)





21%































































(1)  Includes share-based compensation as follows:













































 Cost of revenues 



34

47





81



46

45





91



33

46





79



5

7





12

 Selling, general and administrative 



273

191





464



255

225





480



256

215





471



39

33





72

 Research and development 



877

68





945



1,329

79





1,408



866

83





949



133

13





146

 Total share-based compensation 



1,184

306





1,490



1,630

349





1,979



1,155

344





1,499



177

53





230

 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments 













































 (3) Relates to the net loss attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests 











































 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





























(In millions,unaudited)







































































Three months ended 



Three months ended 



Three months ended 



Three months ended 





March 31, 2020 (RMB)



December 31, 2020 (RMB)



March 31, 2021 (RMB)



March 31, 2021 (US$)





 Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



 Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



 Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



 Baidu

excl.

iQIYI

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



2,801

(604)

2,197



7,546

(1,519)

6,027



5,467

(1,350)

4,117



834

(206)

628

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 



(11,084)

(1,610)

(12,694)



(1,196)

281

(915)



(4,579)

(2,778)

(7,357)



(699)

(424)

(1,123)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(1,296)

(79)

(1,375)



4,185

8,392

12,577



18,018

611

18,629



2,749

93

2,842

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash



139

64

203



(209)

(32)

(241)



251

(29)

222



38

(4)

34

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash 



(9,440)

(2,229)

(11,669)



10,326

7,122

17,448



19,157

(3,546)

15,611



2,922

(541)

2,381

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

































  At beginning of period



27,529

6,910

34,439



15,273

3,819

19,092



25,599

10,941

36,540



3,907

1,670

5,577

  At end of period



18,089

4,681

22,770



25,599

10,941

36,540



44,756

7,395

52,151



6,829

1,129

7,958



































Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities



2,801

(604)

2,197



7,546

(1,519)

6,027



5,467

(1,350)

4,117



834

(206)

628

Less: Capital expenditures



(478)

(67)

(545)



(2,151)

(27)

(2,178)



(1,438)

(61)

(1,499)



(219)

(9)

(228)

Free cash flow



2,323

(671)

1,652



5,395

(1,546)

3,849



4,029

(1,411)

2,618



615

(215)

400



































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























 

 

 

Baidu, Inc. 

































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures  



















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)







































































Three months ended 



Three months ended 



Three months ended 



Three months ended 





March 31, 2020 (RMB)



December 31, 2020 (RMB)



March 31, 2021 (RMB)



March 31, 2021 (US$)





Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.



Baidu

Core

iQIYI

Baidu,

Inc.

Operating income (loss)



1,848

(2,242)

(437)



6,320

(1,307)

4,977



3,847

(1,014)

2,789



587

(155)

426

Add:  Share-based compensation expenses



1,184

306

1,490



1,630

349

1,979



1,155

344

1,499



177

53

230

Add:  Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)



316

68

384



81

18

99



62

12

74



9

1

10

Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)



3,348

(1,868)

1,437



8,031

(940)

7,055



5,064

(658)

4,362



773

(101)

666



































Add:  Depreciation of fixed assets



1,293

122

1,415



1,391

118

1,509



1,423

115

1,538



217

18

235

Adjusted EBITDA



4,641

(1,746)

2,852



9,422

(822)

8,564



6,487

(543)

5,900



990

(83)

901



































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu



1,698

(2,875)

41



6,036

(1,548)

5,174



26,354

(1,267)

25,653



4,022

(194)

3,915

Add: Share-based compensation expenses



1,177

306

1,348



1,618

349

1,802



1,146

344

1,325



175

53

203

Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)



223

68

267



67

18

78



55

12

61



8

1

9

Add: Disposal loss (gain)



(252)

-

(252)



(28)

-

(28)



-

-

-



-

-

-

Add: Impairment of long-term investments



1,615

25

1,630



147

-

147



-

-

-



-

-

-

Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments



(89)

-

(89)



(380)

(1)

(380)



(23,545)

(88)

(23,590)



(3,594)

(13)

(3,601)

Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)



450

10

456



250

9

256



593

(20)

583



91

(3)

89

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(3)



(303)

(16)

(319)



(177)

(4)

(181)



267

(2)

265



41

-

41

Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)



4,519

(2,482)

3,082



7,533

(1,177)

6,868



4,870

(1,021)

4,297



743

(156)

656



































Diluted earnings per ADS







0.02







15.05







73.76







11.26

Add:  Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests







0.07







0.08







0.14







0.02

Add:  Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS







8.75







4.95







(61.52)







(9.39)

Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)







8.84







20.08







12.38







1.89









































































































































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

(2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their

redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares.

(3) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is separately presented from 2020Q4, with comparative periods retrospectively adjusted.

 

 

 

