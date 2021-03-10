DALLAS, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As schools across the country adapt to the challenges of online learning, Balfour launches YourBOOK on Demand, a solution to help yearbook staffs combine school content with personalized student content for a new twist on tradition.
"YourBOOK is a turnkey solution for schools wanting to maintain the yearbook tradition but are struggling to do so with no school, events or photo opportunities," Mark Goshgarian, General Manager at Balfour, said. "This hybrid and personalized solution keeps that tradition alive with no cost or risk to the school."
YourBOOK on Demand is a 20-page hardcover photo book containing curated school and current event content with four pages for the student to customize to their liking. This space can be used to showcase at-home learning, distanced events and other important memories specific to the buyer.
A Balfour design concierge guides the yearbook staff through the process, marketing direct to buyers on the school's behalf. YourBOOK ships direct to buyers for contactless delivery, all for a value of less than $35 per copy.
"We're excited to be the first to offer a truly customizable product in the yearbook space," Brynda Everman, Director of Software Products and Training, said. "This solution aims to help our schools keep the yearbook tradition alive during a year like no other."
Balfour encourages schools that can and want to do a traditional yearbook to continue down that path for ultimate flexibility. YourBOOK on Demand fills the gap for those schools who have canceled or are considering canceling their yearbook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more about all of Balfour's yearbook solutions, visit http://www.balfour.com/school-solutions.
ABOUT BALFOUR: For more than a century, Balfour®, a division of AAC-Iconic Group®, has celebrated the most meaningful moments in students' lives with products like class rings, yearbooks, letter jackets, graduation regalia and commencement photography. Balfour reaches students across the country and abroad through a variety of sales channels, including on-school representatives, a robust mobile platform and a new eCommerce destination site. Balfour's focus on providing high schools, colleges and universities with an unparalleled product and service, matched with best-in-class digital marketing, has positioned the brands as the fastest growing class jewelry provider. Balfour is proud to give back to the community through THRIVE, its school and student enrichment program aimed at positively affecting campus culture. For more information, visit http://www.balfour.com.
Media Contact
Amanda Reynolds, Director of Corporate Communications & Events, American Achievement Corporation, +1 (214) 819-8401, amanda.reynolds@balfour.com
SOURCE Balfour