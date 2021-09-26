LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banksy's famed Spy Booth mural appeared overnight on a wall in Cheltenham, England in 2014. The street art depicted three spies with listening devices on either side of an actual telephone booth, and mysteriously vanished two years later in 2016.
Long thought to have been destroyed and lost forever, the heads of the three Spy Booth spies have been found. Now, Cosmic Wire will offer the only remaining remnants of the original work as a hybrid NFT during a once-in-a-lifetime auction set to take place on Friday, October 1.
The winner of the auction will receive 9 brick pieces of the wall depicting all three spies' heads, the provenance documents of ownership and chain of custody, as well as a brand new 1-of-1 NFT made from a photogrammetry file created from the remaining bricks. A portion of Cosmic Wire's proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Let Me Help Foundation.
"Banksy is one of the most notoriously infamous and provocative artists of our generation. The fact that Cosmic Wire is involved in this at all is profoundly humbling. It is especially so with this specific piece. Rumored to be lost forever, we have found it," said Cosmic Wire CEO Jerad Finck. "We wanted to pay homage to the original Spy Booth, so we created a new piece of digital art based on what remains of the wall."
Finck continued, "We are genuinely excited to play a small part in time capsuling this crescendo of human culture and bringing it back to the people. This is what our mission at Cosmic Wire is specifically, to preserve and disseminate humanity's finest achievements. We feel we have really stumbled upon something spectacular with this piece, and we just can't wait to show the world."
About Cosmic Wire
Cosmic Wire is a full-service entertainment company combining a marketplace, creative space and multi-platform media stage to connect artists with their fan base. "Best-in-Class, Kick-Ass IP and the Iconic Artists who Create It."
