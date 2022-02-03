NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barack Obama, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, Edoardo Ballerini, John Lithgow, Julia Whelan, Leslie Jordan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Gaiman, Oprah Winfrey, and Sam Heughan Among The Audio Publishers Association's 2022 Audie Award® Finalists

Actor and author Kal Penn to host Audie Awards on March 4

Gigi Gorgeous, Caitlyn Paxson, and Anthony Allen Ramos to judge Young Adult category; Kristen Arnett, Gayle Forman, and Seija Rankin to judge Audiobook of the Year

Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 from 9:00pm-10:00pm EST/6:00pm-7:00pm PST. Hosted by actor, author, producer, and former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Kal Penn, the ceremony will be streamed to the public at https://www.audiopub.org/audies-gala.

Winners across 25 competitive categories will be determined by industry professionals, including special guest judges: Gigi Gorgeous (critically acclaimed author, LGBTQ+ activist, and co-host of the hit podcast Queerified with Gigi Gorgeous and Mimi), Caitlyn Paxson (writer and book reviewer for NPR), and Anthony Allen Ramos (Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards and official Entertainment Correspondent) will judge the Young Adult category; Kristen Arnett (New York Times bestselling author), Gayle Forman (award-winning author and journalist), and Seija Rankin (Senior Books Editor at Entertainment Weekly) will judge the Audiobook of the Year category.

"The Audio Publishers Association is proud to announce this year's slate of impressive finalists," said Ana Maria Allessi, President of the APA. "They are a reflection of the continuous growth and popularity of the medium. There's truly something for everyone. We cannot wait to celebrate all of our finalists and their tremendous work on March 4 with host Kal Penn."

"I'm overjoyed to be joining my fellow authors and audiobook narrators as the host of this year's ceremony," Kal Penn said. "I plan to use my platform to celebrate this year's most talented finalists and will in no way plug my own hilarious and gripping audiobook, You Can't Be Serious, which is available for purchase now!"

AUDIO DRAMA

Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club

Written by Shakina Nayfack    

Performed by Shakina Nayfack, Kate Bornstein, Annie Golden, Telly Leung, Jason Tam, Bianca Leigh, Ivory Aquino, Pooya Mohseni, Samy Figaredo, Angelica Ross, Liz Lark Brown, Ita Segev, and Dana Aliya Levinson    

Published by Audible Originals

The Coldest Case: A Black Book Audio Drama    

Written by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy, and Ryan Silbert

Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

The Fyodor Dostoevsky BBC Radio Drama Collection    

Written by Fyodor Dostoevsky

Performed by Roy Marsden, Alex Jennings, Roger Allam, Paul Rhys, Nicholas Boulton, Paul Hilton, David Suchet, Barnaby Kay, and Lia Williams

Published by BBC Audio/Penguin Random House UK

No-No Boy

Written by Ken Narasaki, from the novel by John Okada

Performed by Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Emily Kuroda, John Miyasaki, Ken Narasaki, Sharon Omi, Joy Osmanski, Sab Shimono, and Paul Yen    

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

Sherlock Holmes - The Seamstress of Peckham Rye    

Written by Jonathan Barnes    

Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob

Published by Big Finish Productions

AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR

Project Hail Mary    

Written by Andy Weir    

Narrated by Ray Porter    

Published by Audible Studios

A Promised Land

Written and narrated by Barack Obama    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Storyteller

Written and narrated by Dave Grohl

Published by HarperAudio

The Sweetness of Water    

Written by Nathan Harris    

Narrated by William DeMeritt    

Published by Hachette Audio

AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR

Act Like You Got Some Sense    

Written and narrated by Jamie Foxx, foreword by Corinne Foxx    

Published by Hachette Audio

The Boys

Written by Ron Howard and Clint Howard    

Narrated by Ron Howard, Clint Howard, and Bryce Dallas Howard    

Published by HarperAudio

Fits and Starts: A Memoir of Living with Epilepsy    

Written by Franziska Thomas    

Narrated by Tracy Wiles and Franziska Thomas    

Published by Almost Tangible

Listen Mama    

Written by M.S.P. Williams    

Narrated by JD Jackson    

Published by Souls Take Flight

Somebody's Daughter    

Written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford    

Published by Macmillan Audio

BEST FEMALE NARRATOR

Hillary Huber

Before She Disappeared

Written by Lisa Gardner

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Julia Whelan

The Four Winds    

Written by Kristin Hannah    

Published by Macmillan Audio

Natalie Naudus

The Morning After    

Written by Lisa Jackson    

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Deepti Gupta

The Parted Earth    

Written by Anjali Enjeti    

Published by Novel Audio

Cynthia Erivo

Wild Swan: A Story of Florence Nightingale    

Written by Patti Callahan    

Published by Audible Originals

BEST MALE NARRATOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World    

Written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

John Lithgow

The Didomenico Fragment

Written by Amor Towles    

Published by Audible Originals

Edoardo Ballerini

Legends of the North Cascades    

Written by Jonathan Evison    

Published by Workman Audio

Robert Bathurst

The Madness of Crowds    

Written by Louise Penny    

Published by Macmillan Audio

William DeMeritt

The Sweetness of Water    

Written by Nathan Harris    

Published by Hachette Audio

BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

Badass Habits

Written and narrated by Jen Sincero    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Carry On    

Written by John Lewis with Kabir Sehgal, foreword by Andrew Young    

Narrated by Don Cheadle    

Published by Hachette Audio

Machiavelli for Women    

Written and narrated by Stacey Vanek Smith     

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man    

Written and narrated by Emmanuel Acho    

Published by Macmillan Audio

What Happened to You?    

Written and narrated by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry        

Published by Macmillan Audio

ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE

25 cuentos populares de Perú para crecer juntos

Tradición popular (popular tradition), edited by José Morán Orti

Narrated by Nuria Mediavilla, Nerea Alfonso, Marcel Navarro, and Xavi Fernández    

Published by VOCA Editorial

Desierto Sonoro    

Written by Valeria Luiselli    

Narrated by Marina De Tavira    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Gabo y Mercedes: una despedida    

Written and narrated by Rodrigo García    

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

La casa de Bernarda Alba    

Written by Federico García Lorca    

Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio

Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial

Valentine: Amor y furia    

Written by Elizabeth Wetmore    

Narrated by Gabriela Guraieb and Patricia Loranca Ochoa    

Published by HarperAudio

FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION

Crazy Faith    

Written by Michael Todd    

Narrated by Aaron Goodson    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Gift of Black Folk    

Written by W.E.B. Du Bois    

Narrated by Arnell Powell    

Published by Brilliance Publishing

The Happiest Man on Earth    

Written by Eddie Jaku    

Narrated by Raphael Corkhill    

Published by HarperAudio

He Saw That It Was Good    

Written by Sho Baraka and Chris Broussard    

Narrated by Sho Baraka, Chris Broussard, Tedashii Anderson, and Nasia Danielle

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Home Sweet Road    

Written by Johnnyswim    

Narrated by Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

FANTASY

The Jasmine Throne

Written by Tasha Suri    

Narrated by Shiromi Arserio    

Published by Hachette Audio

Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower

Written by Tamsyn Muir    

Narrated by Moira Quirk    

Published by Recorded Books

Rhythm of War    

Written by Brandon Sanderson    

Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Sandman: Act II    

Written by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs    

Narrated by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Bill Nighy, Regé-Jean Page, and a full cast

Published by Audible Originals

The Witch's Heart    

Written by Genevieve Gornichec    

Narrated by Jayne Entwistle    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

FICTION

All the Lonely People

Written by Mike Gayle    

Narrated by Ben Onwukwe    

Published by Hachette Audio

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev    

Written by Dawnie Walton    

Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Four Winds    

Written by Kristin Hannah    

Narrated by Julia Whelan    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Lincoln Highway    

Written by Amor Towles    

Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland, and Dion Graham    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

The Nature of Fragile Things    

Written by Susan Meissner    

Narrated by Alana Kerr Collins and Jason Culp Published by Penguin Random House Audio

HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY

Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other    

Written and narrated by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon)    

Published by Hodder & Stoughton

Music Is History    

Written and narrated by Ahmir Khalib Thompson and Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) Published by Recorded Books

Somersett: Benjamin Franklin and the Masterminding of American Independence    

Written by Phillip Goodrich    

Narrated by Robert Petkoff, Joe Morton, Simon Jones, Euan Morton, Nicola Barber, and the author (reading the author's note and afterword)

Published by Blackstone Publishing and May Wuthrich Productions

The Code Breaker    

Written by Walter Isaacson    

Narrated by Kathe Mazur with Walter Isaacson

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

A Weekend with Pablo Picasso    

Written and performed by Herbert Sigüenza    

Published by L.A. Theatre Works

HUMOR

Brackish Waters    

Written by Matt Boren    

Narrated by Christina Applegate    

Published by Audible Originals

A Carnival of Snackery    

Written by David Sedaris    

Narrated by David Sedaris and Tracey Ullman Published by Hachette Audio

How Y'all Doing?    

Written and narrated by Leslie Jordan    

Published by HarperAudio

The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit

Written by John V. Petrocelli    

Narrated by Larry Herron    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Seven Day Switch    

Written by Kelly Harms    

Narrated by Arielle DeLisle and Megan Tusing Published by Brilliance Publishing

LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS

All Creatures Great and Small    

Written by James Herriot    

Narrated by Nicholas Ralph    

Published by Macmillan Audio

Ariadne    

Written by Jennifer Saint    

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik    

Published by Macmillan Audio

Mary Jane    

Written by Jessica Anya Blau    

Narrated by Caitlin Kinnunen    

Published by HarperAudio

Matrix    

Written by Lauren Groff    

Narrated by Adjoa Andoh    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Moby Dick    

Written by Herman Melville    

Narrated by Jonathan Epstein    

Published by Alison Larkin Presents

MIDDLE GRADE

Class Act    

Written by Jerry Craft    

Narrated by Nile Bullock, Jesus Del Orden, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Peyton Lusk, Rebecca Soler, Dan Bittner, January LaVoy, Phoebe Strole, Jordan Cobb, A.J. Beckles, Robin Miles, Ron Butler, Miles Harvey, Kim Mai Guest, Kyla Garcia, and Soneela Nankani    

Published by HarperAudio

Frankie & Bug

Written by Gayle Forman    

Narrated by Stockard Channing    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Playing the Cards You're Dealt    

Written by Varian Johnson    

Narrated by Dion Graham    

Published by Scholastic Audio

Stamped (for Kids)

Written by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul    

Narrated by Pe'Tehn Raighn-Kem Jackson

Published by Hachette Audio

Temple Alley Summer

Written by Sachiko Kashiwaba and Avery Fischer Udagawa (translator)    

Narrated by Traci Kato-Kiriyama    

Published by Yonder: Restless Books for Young Readers

MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE

The Anatomy of Desire    

Written by L. R. Dorn    

Narrated by Santino Fontana, Shelby Young, Marin Ireland, JD Jackson, Dan Bittner, Vikas Adam, Gabra Zackman, Fred Berman, Darrell Dennis, Oliver Wyman, Jonathan Davis, Hillary Huber, Lisa Flanagan, and Sharahn LaRue    

Published by HarperAudio

Bourdain    

Written by Laurie Woolever    

Narrated by Laurie Woolever, Christopher Bourdain, José Andrés, Nigella Lawson, W. Kamau Bell, Adam Epstein, Alex Getmanov, Alex Lowry, Alison Mosshart, Amy Entelis, Ben Selkow, Beth Aretsky, Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Collins, Christiane Amanpour, Daniel Halpern, Dave McMillan, David Choe, David Rosenthal, Diane Schutz, Eileen Opatut, Fred Morin, Helen Cho, Helen Lang, Hilary Snyder, James Graham, Jared Andrukanis, Jason Rezaian, Jeff Allen, Jeff Formosa, Jeff Zucker, Joe Coleman, Joel Rose, John Lurie, Josh Ferrell, Karen Rinaldi, Kimberly Witherspoon, Laurie Barnett, Lenny Mosse, Lizzie Fox, Lolis Elie, Lydia Tenaglia, Maria Bustillos, Matt Goulding, Matt Walsh, Michael Ruhlman, Michael Steed, Mike Ruffino, Morgan Fallon, Mustafa Bhagat, Nari Kye, Natasha Phan, Nathan Thornburgh, Nick Brigden, Panio Gianopoulos, Pat Younge, Patrick Radden Keefe, Patti Jackson, Peter Meehan, Philip Lajaunie, Rennik Soholt, Rob Stone, Robert Vuolo, Robin Standefer, Roy Choi, Sally Freeman, Sam Goldman, Sam Sifton, Sandy Zweig, Shant Petrossian, Steven Tempel, Todd Liebler, Tom Vitale, Web Stone, Whitney Ward, Yeganeh Rezaian, Aspen Miller, Barbara Rosenblat, Billie Fulford-Brown, Cheryl Smith, Dan Bittner, Ewan Chung, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Hillary Huber, James Lurie, Jason Culp, Jean Brassard, Joe Knezevich, Oliver Wyman, Rob Shapiro, and Roger Wayne    

Published by HarperAudio

Four Hundred Souls    

Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Amir Abdullah, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Kristen Ariza, Dashawn Barnes, Joshua Bennett, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Andre Blake, Torian Brackett, Donte Bonner, Mahogany L. Browne, Ron Butler, Kellie Carter-Jackson, Brianna Collette, Karen Chilton, Sean Crisden, Keith David, Angela Y. Davis, William DeMeritt, Leonard Dozier, Robin Eller, Kevin R. Free, James Fouhey, Alicia Garza, Dion Graham, Danai Gurira, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Jamal Henderson, Ethan Herisse, Susan Heyward, Cary Hite, Dominic Hoffman, Sherrilyn Ifill, James Monroe Iglehart, JD Jackson, Zainab Jah, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sullivan Jones, Peter Francis James, Terrence Kidd, January LaVoy, Adam Lazarre-White, Keylor Leigh, Nicole Lewis, Dennis Logan, Chanté McCormick, Desmond Manny, Jesus Martinez, Heather McGhee, Sheryl Mebane, Robin Miles, Karen Murray, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Soledad O'Brien, Leslie Odom, Jr., Adenrele Ojo, Genesis Oliver, Prentice Onayemi, Tovah Ott, Morgan Parker, Imani Parks, Lisa Renee Pitts, Imani Jade Powers, Rhett Samuel Price, Bill Quinn, Phylicia Rashad, David Sadzin, Joshua David Scarlett, Heather Alicia Simms, Shayna Small, Patricia Smith, Marisha Tapera, Tashi Thomas, Damian Thompson, TL Thompson, Ella Turenne, Bahni Turpin, Anita Welch, Jade Wheeler, Samira Wiley, Zenzi Williams, Mirron Willis, Andia Winslow, Kai Wright, and with co-editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Heresy    

Written by Melissa Lenhardt    

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey    

Published by Hachette Audio

Twins    

Written by Varian Johnson    

Narrated by Ahnya O'Riordan, Grace Capeless, Mashari Bain, Malcolm Bowen, Antoinette Comer, André Blake, Armand Xavier, and Rufen-Blanchette    

Published by Scholastic Audio

MYSTERY

The Bucket List

Written by Peter Mohlin and Peter Nystrom    

Narrated by Dion Graham    

Published by Recorded Books

Later    

Written by Stephen King    

Narrated by Seth Numrich    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Murder in Old Bombay    

Written by Nev March    

Narrated by Vikas Adam    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Man in the Brown Suit    

Written by Agatha Christie    

Narrated by Gabrielle de Cuir, with John Lee

Published by Blackstone Publishing and Skyboat Media

The Midnight Man    

Written by Caroline Mitchell    

Narrated by Emma Gregory and Elliot Fitzpatrick Published by Embla Books

NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)

All the Rage: A Partial Memoir in Two Acts and a Prologue    

Written and narrated by Brad Fraser    

Published by Penguin Random House Canada

Going There    

Written and narrated by Katie Couric    

Published by Hachette Audio

A Promised Land    

Written and narrated by Barack Obama    

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Stories to Tell    

Written and narrated by Richard Marx    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Truth About Lies    

Written and narrated by Aja Raden    

Published by Brilliance Publishing

Vulnerable AF    

Written and narrated by Tarriona Ball    

Published by Andrews McMeel Publishing

NON-FICTION

Freedom

Written and narrated by Sebastian Junger

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

The Joy of Sweat

Written by Sarah Everts

Narrated by Sophie Amoss

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Last Call    

Written by Elon Green    

Narrated by David Pittu    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism

Written and narrated by Dr. Jen Gunter

Published by HighBridge Audio, a division of Recorded Books

The Premonition: A Pandemic Story

Written by Michael Lewis

Narrated by Adenrele Ojo

Published by Audible Studios

This Is Your Mind on Plants

Written and narrated by Michael Pollan

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

ORIGINAL WORK

Beatrix Greene    

Written by Rachel Hawkins, Ash Parsons, and Vicky Alvear Shecter    

Narrated by Shiromi Arserio and Alister Austin Published by Realm

Heroine    

Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells    

Published by Author's Republic

The Man She Never Met

Written and narrated by Annie Hulley    

Published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd

No One Goes Alone

Written by Erik Larson    

Narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt and Erik Larson

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

Sunset Springs    

Written by Kacen Callender    

Narrated by Qamar Yochanan    

Published by Audible Originals

ROMANCE

The Charm Offensive    

Written by Alison Cochrun    

Narrated by Vikas Adam, Graham Halstead, and Cassandra Campbell    

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Mine to Protect

Written by Kennedy L. Mitchell    

Narrated by Maxine Mitchell and Teddy Hamilton Published by Blue Nose Audio

Pause    

Written by Kylie Scott    

Narrated by Andi Arndt    

Published by Audible Originals

Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1    

Written by Kennedy Ryan    

Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina

Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks

The Wrong Heart    

Written and published by Jennifer Hartmann    

Narrated by Stefanie Kay and Neill Thorne    

SCIENCE FICTION

Day Zero    

Written by C. Robert Cargill    

Narrated by Vikas Adam    

Published by HarperAudio

Orphan Wars

Written by Scott Moon and J.N. Chaney

Narrated by Luke Daniels

Published by Podium Audio

Pastel Pink (Book 1 of The Zadok Series)

Written and published by Nikki Minty

Narrated by Khristine Hvam, James Patrick Cronin, and Jodie Harris

Project Hail Mary

Written by Andy Weir

Narrated by Ray Porter

Published by Audible Studios

Ready Player Two

Written by Ernest Cline

Narrated by Wil Wheaton

Published by Penguin Random House Audio

SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS

The Best American Short Stories 2021    

Edited by Jesmyn Ward and Heidi Pitlor

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Katie Tang, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Emily Ellet, Michael Crouch, Frankie Corzo, Adan Rocha, Priya Ayyar, JD Jackson, Johnathan Davis, Bahni Turpin, Robin Eller, Sarah Mollo-Christensen, Katherine Howe, Lisa Flanagan, Alex Mann, Robert Fass, Tre Hall, Graham Halstead, Piper Goodeve, and Sterling Sulieman    

Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)

Binge

Written by Douglas Coupland

Narrated by Douglas Coupland, Anna Faris, Bret Easton Ellis, Michael Stipe, Chuck Klosterman, Jarvis Cocker, Jane Pratt, Will Ferguson, Genki Ferguson, Salvatore Antonio, Katie Ryerson, Andrew Moodie, Lorna Wilson, Victoria Carr, Stephanie Belding, Liz Dunn, Selena Dhillon, Charlotte Shaifer, and Caleb Stull

Published by Penguin Random House Canada

Blackout    

Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon    

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin    

Published by HarperAudio

How It Ends: A Novella    

Written by Rachel Howzell Hall    

Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt    

Published by Audible Originals

Lyrics for Rock Stars    

Written by Heather Matteus Sappenfield    

Narrated by Michael Crouch    

Published by V Press LC

THRILLER/SUSPENSE

The Last Thing He Told Me

Written by Laura Dave

Narrated by Rebecca Lowman

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Local Woman Missing    

Written by Mary Kubica

Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky

Published by HarperAudio

Never Far Away

Written by Michael Koryta

Narrated by Robert Petkoff

Published by Hachette Audio

Night She Disappeared

Written by Lisa Jewell

Narrated by Joanne Froggatt

Published by Simon & Schuster Audio

Razorblade Tears

Written by S. A. Cosby

Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White

Published by Macmillan Audio

YOUNG ADULT

Be Dazzled    

Written by Ryan La Sala    

Narrated by Pete Cross    

Published by Dreamscape Media

Firekeeper's Daughter    

Written by Angeline Boulley    

Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc    

Published by Macmillan Audio

The Prison Healer    

Written by Lynette Noni    

Narrated by Jeanette Illidge    

Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)

The Project    

Written by Courtney Summers    

Narrated by Therese Plummer and Emily Shaffer Published by Macmillan Audio

A Sitting in St. James

Written by Rita Williams-Garcia    

Narrated by Machelle Williams    

Published by HarperAudio

YOUNG LISTENERS

Boogie Boogie, Y'all    

Written and narrated by C. G. Esperanza    

Published by HarperAudio

The Couch Potato

Written by Jory John    

Narrated by Kirby Heyborne

Published by HarperAudio

I and I Bob Marley    

Written by Tony Medina    

Narrated by Jaime Lincoln Smith and Tony Medina    

Published by Live Oak Media

Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen    

Written by Debbie Michiko Florence    

Narrated by Allison Hiroto    

Published by OrangeSky Audio

Remember to Dream, Ebere

Written and narrated by Cynthia Erivo    

Published by Hachette Audio

ABOUT KAL PENN

Kal Penn is the author and narrator of the audiobook You Can't Be Serious, available from Simon & Schuster Audio. In this entertaining and refreshingly candid memoir, the star of the Harold and Kumar franchise, House, and Designated Survivor recounts why he rejected the advice of his aunties and guidance counselors and, instead of becoming a doctor or "something practical," embarked on a surprising journey that has included confronting racism in Hollywood, meeting his future husband, working in the Obama administration and more, through a series of funny, consequential, awkward, and ridiculous stories from his idiosyncratic life.

ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®

The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2022 finalists visit https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/audies.

ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION

The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/members/audies.

# # #

Media Contact

Michael Samonte, Audio Publishers Association, 2135077829, michael@samontegroup.com

 

SOURCE Audio Publishers Association

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.