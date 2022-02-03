NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barack Obama, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Grohl, Edoardo Ballerini, John Lithgow, Julia Whelan, Leslie Jordan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Gaiman, Oprah Winfrey, and Sam Heughan Among The Audio Publishers Association's 2022 Audie Award® Finalists
Actor and author Kal Penn to host Audie Awards on March 4
Gigi Gorgeous, Caitlyn Paxson, and Anthony Allen Ramos to judge Young Adult category; Kristen Arnett, Gayle Forman, and Seija Rankin to judge Audiobook of the Year
Today, the Audio Publishers Association (APA) announced finalists for the 2022 Audie Awards®, the premier awards program recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Full list of finalists below. Winners will be revealed at the Audie Awards Gala on March 4 from 9:00pm-10:00pm EST/6:00pm-7:00pm PST. Hosted by actor, author, producer, and former Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, Kal Penn, the ceremony will be streamed to the public at https://www.audiopub.org/audies-gala.
Winners across 25 competitive categories will be determined by industry professionals, including special guest judges: Gigi Gorgeous (critically acclaimed author, LGBTQ+ activist, and co-host of the hit podcast Queerified with Gigi Gorgeous and Mimi), Caitlyn Paxson (writer and book reviewer for NPR), and Anthony Allen Ramos (Executive Producer of the GLAAD Media Awards and official Entertainment Correspondent) will judge the Young Adult category; Kristen Arnett (New York Times bestselling author), Gayle Forman (award-winning author and journalist), and Seija Rankin (Senior Books Editor at Entertainment Weekly) will judge the Audiobook of the Year category.
"The Audio Publishers Association is proud to announce this year's slate of impressive finalists," said Ana Maria Allessi, President of the APA. "They are a reflection of the continuous growth and popularity of the medium. There's truly something for everyone. We cannot wait to celebrate all of our finalists and their tremendous work on March 4 with host Kal Penn."
"I'm overjoyed to be joining my fellow authors and audiobook narrators as the host of this year's ceremony," Kal Penn said. "I plan to use my platform to celebrate this year's most talented finalists and will in no way plug my own hilarious and gripping audiobook, You Can't Be Serious, which is available for purchase now!"
AUDIO DRAMA
Chonburi International Hotel and Butterfly Club
Written by Shakina Nayfack
Performed by Shakina Nayfack, Kate Bornstein, Annie Golden, Telly Leung, Jason Tam, Bianca Leigh, Ivory Aquino, Pooya Mohseni, Samy Figaredo, Angelica Ross, Liz Lark Brown, Ita Segev, and Dana Aliya Levinson
Published by Audible Originals
The Coldest Case: A Black Book Audio Drama
Written by James Patterson, Aaron Tracy, and Ryan Silbert
Performed by Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter, Nathalie Emmanuel, Beau Bridges, and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
The Fyodor Dostoevsky BBC Radio Drama Collection
Written by Fyodor Dostoevsky
Performed by Roy Marsden, Alex Jennings, Roger Allam, Paul Rhys, Nicholas Boulton, Paul Hilton, David Suchet, Barnaby Kay, and Lia Williams
Published by BBC Audio/Penguin Random House UK
No-No Boy
Written by Ken Narasaki, from the novel by John Okada
Performed by Greg Watanabe, Kurt Kanazawa, Emily Kuroda, John Miyasaki, Ken Narasaki, Sharon Omi, Joy Osmanski, Sab Shimono, and Paul Yen
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
Sherlock Holmes - The Seamstress of Peckham Rye
Written by Jonathan Barnes
Performed by Nicholas Briggs, Richard Earl, Lucy Briggs-Owen, India Fisher, James Joyce, Anjella MacKintosh, Glen McCready, and Mark Elstob
Published by Big Finish Productions
AUDIOBOOK OF THE YEAR
Project Hail Mary
Written by Andy Weir
Narrated by Ray Porter
Published by Audible Studios
A Promised Land
Written and narrated by Barack Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Storyteller
Written and narrated by Dave Grohl
Published by HarperAudio
The Sweetness of Water
Written by Nathan Harris
Narrated by William DeMeritt
Published by Hachette Audio
AUTOBIOGRAPHY/MEMOIR
Act Like You Got Some Sense
Written and narrated by Jamie Foxx, foreword by Corinne Foxx
Published by Hachette Audio
The Boys
Written by Ron Howard and Clint Howard
Narrated by Ron Howard, Clint Howard, and Bryce Dallas Howard
Published by HarperAudio
Fits and Starts: A Memoir of Living with Epilepsy
Written by Franziska Thomas
Narrated by Tracy Wiles and Franziska Thomas
Published by Almost Tangible
Listen Mama
Written by M.S.P. Williams
Narrated by JD Jackson
Published by Souls Take Flight
Somebody's Daughter
Written and narrated by Ashley C. Ford
Published by Macmillan Audio
BEST FEMALE NARRATOR
Hillary Huber
Before She Disappeared
Written by Lisa Gardner
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Julia Whelan
The Four Winds
Written by Kristin Hannah
Published by Macmillan Audio
Natalie Naudus
The Morning After
Written by Lisa Jackson
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Deepti Gupta
The Parted Earth
Written by Anjali Enjeti
Published by Novel Audio
Cynthia Erivo
Wild Swan: A Story of Florence Nightingale
Written by Patti Callahan
Published by Audible Originals
BEST MALE NARRATOR
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World
Written by Benjamin Alire Sáenz
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
John Lithgow
The Didomenico Fragment
Written by Amor Towles
Published by Audible Originals
Edoardo Ballerini
Legends of the North Cascades
Written by Jonathan Evison
Published by Workman Audio
Robert Bathurst
The Madness of Crowds
Written by Louise Penny
Published by Macmillan Audio
William DeMeritt
The Sweetness of Water
Written by Nathan Harris
Published by Hachette Audio
BUSINESS/PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT
Badass Habits
Written and narrated by Jen Sincero
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Carry On
Written by John Lewis with Kabir Sehgal, foreword by Andrew Young
Narrated by Don Cheadle
Published by Hachette Audio
Machiavelli for Women
Written and narrated by Stacey Vanek Smith
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man
Written and narrated by Emmanuel Acho
Published by Macmillan Audio
What Happened to You?
Written and narrated by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry
Published by Macmillan Audio
ESPAÑOL - SPANISH LANGUAGE
25 cuentos populares de Perú para crecer juntos
Tradición popular (popular tradition), edited by José Morán Orti
Narrated by Nuria Mediavilla, Nerea Alfonso, Marcel Navarro, and Xavi Fernández
Published by VOCA Editorial
Desierto Sonoro
Written by Valeria Luiselli
Narrated by Marina De Tavira
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Gabo y Mercedes: una despedida
Written and narrated by Rodrigo García
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial
La casa de Bernarda Alba
Written by Federico García Lorca
Narrated by Gloria Muñoz, Elena González, Rebeca Hernando, Carmen Mayordomo, Marta Poveda, Sol de la Barreda, Beatriz Melgares, Cristina Arias, and Antonio Martínez Asensio
Published by Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial
Valentine: Amor y furia
Written by Elizabeth Wetmore
Narrated by Gabriela Guraieb and Patricia Loranca Ochoa
Published by HarperAudio
FAITH-BASED FICTION OR NON-FICTION
Crazy Faith
Written by Michael Todd
Narrated by Aaron Goodson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Gift of Black Folk
Written by W.E.B. Du Bois
Narrated by Arnell Powell
Published by Brilliance Publishing
The Happiest Man on Earth
Written by Eddie Jaku
Narrated by Raphael Corkhill
Published by HarperAudio
He Saw That It Was Good
Written by Sho Baraka and Chris Broussard
Narrated by Sho Baraka, Chris Broussard, Tedashii Anderson, and Nasia Danielle
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Home Sweet Road
Written by Johnnyswim
Narrated by Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
FANTASY
The Jasmine Throne
Written by Tasha Suri
Narrated by Shiromi Arserio
Published by Hachette Audio
Princess Floralinda and the Forty-Flight Tower
Written by Tamsyn Muir
Narrated by Moira Quirk
Published by Recorded Books
Rhythm of War
Written by Brandon Sanderson
Narrated by Michael Kramer and Kate Reading
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Sandman: Act II
Written by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs
Narrated by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, Emma Corrin, Brian Cox, Kat Dennings, John Lithgow, Bill Nighy, Regé-Jean Page, and a full cast
Published by Audible Originals
The Witch's Heart
Written by Genevieve Gornichec
Narrated by Jayne Entwistle
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
FICTION
All the Lonely People
Written by Mike Gayle
Narrated by Ben Onwukwe
Published by Hachette Audio
The Final Revival of Opal & Nev
Written by Dawnie Walton
Narrated by Janina Edwards, Bahni Turpin, James Langton, André De Shields, Dennis Boutsikaris, Steve West, Gabra Zackman, Robin Miles, and a full cast
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Four Winds
Written by Kristin Hannah
Narrated by Julia Whelan
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Lincoln Highway
Written by Amor Towles
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland, and Dion Graham
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
The Nature of Fragile Things
Written by Susan Meissner
Narrated by Alana Kerr Collins and Jason Culp Published by Penguin Random House Audio
HISTORY/BIOGRAPHY
Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other
Written and narrated by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish (with a foreword written and narrated by Diana Gabaldon)
Published by Hodder & Stoughton
Music Is History
Written and narrated by Ahmir Khalib Thompson and Questlove (Ahmir Khalib Thompson) Published by Recorded Books
Somersett: Benjamin Franklin and the Masterminding of American Independence
Written by Phillip Goodrich
Narrated by Robert Petkoff, Joe Morton, Simon Jones, Euan Morton, Nicola Barber, and the author (reading the author's note and afterword)
Published by Blackstone Publishing and May Wuthrich Productions
The Code Breaker
Written by Walter Isaacson
Narrated by Kathe Mazur with Walter Isaacson
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
A Weekend with Pablo Picasso
Written and performed by Herbert Sigüenza
Published by L.A. Theatre Works
HUMOR
Brackish Waters
Written by Matt Boren
Narrated by Christina Applegate
Published by Audible Originals
A Carnival of Snackery
Written by David Sedaris
Narrated by David Sedaris and Tracey Ullman Published by Hachette Audio
How Y'all Doing?
Written and narrated by Leslie Jordan
Published by HarperAudio
The Life-Changing Science of Detecting Bullshit
Written by John V. Petrocelli
Narrated by Larry Herron
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Seven Day Switch
Written by Kelly Harms
Narrated by Arielle DeLisle and Megan Tusing Published by Brilliance Publishing
LITERARY FICTION & CLASSICS
All Creatures Great and Small
Written by James Herriot
Narrated by Nicholas Ralph
Published by Macmillan Audio
Ariadne
Written by Jennifer Saint
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik
Published by Macmillan Audio
Mary Jane
Written by Jessica Anya Blau
Narrated by Caitlin Kinnunen
Published by HarperAudio
Matrix
Written by Lauren Groff
Narrated by Adjoa Andoh
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Moby Dick
Written by Herman Melville
Narrated by Jonathan Epstein
Published by Alison Larkin Presents
MIDDLE GRADE
Class Act
Written by Jerry Craft
Narrated by Nile Bullock, Jesus Del Orden, Guy Lockard, Marc Thompson, Peyton Lusk, Rebecca Soler, Dan Bittner, January LaVoy, Phoebe Strole, Jordan Cobb, A.J. Beckles, Robin Miles, Ron Butler, Miles Harvey, Kim Mai Guest, Kyla Garcia, and Soneela Nankani
Published by HarperAudio
Frankie & Bug
Written by Gayle Forman
Narrated by Stockard Channing
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Playing the Cards You're Dealt
Written by Varian Johnson
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Scholastic Audio
Stamped (for Kids)
Written by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds, adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul
Narrated by Pe'Tehn Raighn-Kem Jackson
Published by Hachette Audio
Temple Alley Summer
Written by Sachiko Kashiwaba and Avery Fischer Udagawa (translator)
Narrated by Traci Kato-Kiriyama
Published by Yonder: Restless Books for Young Readers
MULTI-VOICED PERFORMANCE
The Anatomy of Desire
Written by L. R. Dorn
Narrated by Santino Fontana, Shelby Young, Marin Ireland, JD Jackson, Dan Bittner, Vikas Adam, Gabra Zackman, Fred Berman, Darrell Dennis, Oliver Wyman, Jonathan Davis, Hillary Huber, Lisa Flanagan, and Sharahn LaRue
Published by HarperAudio
Bourdain
Written by Laurie Woolever
Narrated by Laurie Woolever, Christopher Bourdain, José Andrés, Nigella Lawson, W. Kamau Bell, Adam Epstein, Alex Getmanov, Alex Lowry, Alison Mosshart, Amy Entelis, Ben Selkow, Beth Aretsky, Bonnie McFarlane, Chris Collins, Christiane Amanpour, Daniel Halpern, Dave McMillan, David Choe, David Rosenthal, Diane Schutz, Eileen Opatut, Fred Morin, Helen Cho, Helen Lang, Hilary Snyder, James Graham, Jared Andrukanis, Jason Rezaian, Jeff Allen, Jeff Formosa, Jeff Zucker, Joe Coleman, Joel Rose, John Lurie, Josh Ferrell, Karen Rinaldi, Kimberly Witherspoon, Laurie Barnett, Lenny Mosse, Lizzie Fox, Lolis Elie, Lydia Tenaglia, Maria Bustillos, Matt Goulding, Matt Walsh, Michael Ruhlman, Michael Steed, Mike Ruffino, Morgan Fallon, Mustafa Bhagat, Nari Kye, Natasha Phan, Nathan Thornburgh, Nick Brigden, Panio Gianopoulos, Pat Younge, Patrick Radden Keefe, Patti Jackson, Peter Meehan, Philip Lajaunie, Rennik Soholt, Rob Stone, Robert Vuolo, Robin Standefer, Roy Choi, Sally Freeman, Sam Goldman, Sam Sifton, Sandy Zweig, Shant Petrossian, Steven Tempel, Todd Liebler, Tom Vitale, Web Stone, Whitney Ward, Yeganeh Rezaian, Aspen Miller, Barbara Rosenblat, Billie Fulford-Brown, Cheryl Smith, Dan Bittner, Ewan Chung, Gabra Zackman, George Newbern, Hillary Huber, James Lurie, Jason Culp, Jean Brassard, Joe Knezevich, Oliver Wyman, Rob Shapiro, and Roger Wayne
Published by HarperAudio
Four Hundred Souls
Edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Amir Abdullah, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Kristen Ariza, Dashawn Barnes, Joshua Bennett, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Andre Blake, Torian Brackett, Donte Bonner, Mahogany L. Browne, Ron Butler, Kellie Carter-Jackson, Brianna Collette, Karen Chilton, Sean Crisden, Keith David, Angela Y. Davis, William DeMeritt, Leonard Dozier, Robin Eller, Kevin R. Free, James Fouhey, Alicia Garza, Dion Graham, Danai Gurira, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Jamal Henderson, Ethan Herisse, Susan Heyward, Cary Hite, Dominic Hoffman, Sherrilyn Ifill, James Monroe Iglehart, JD Jackson, Zainab Jah, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Sullivan Jones, Peter Francis James, Terrence Kidd, January LaVoy, Adam Lazarre-White, Keylor Leigh, Nicole Lewis, Dennis Logan, Chanté McCormick, Desmond Manny, Jesus Martinez, Heather McGhee, Sheryl Mebane, Robin Miles, Karen Murray, Soneela Nankani, Leon Nixon, Soledad O'Brien, Leslie Odom, Jr., Adenrele Ojo, Genesis Oliver, Prentice Onayemi, Tovah Ott, Morgan Parker, Imani Parks, Lisa Renee Pitts, Imani Jade Powers, Rhett Samuel Price, Bill Quinn, Phylicia Rashad, David Sadzin, Joshua David Scarlett, Heather Alicia Simms, Shayna Small, Patricia Smith, Marisha Tapera, Tashi Thomas, Damian Thompson, TL Thompson, Ella Turenne, Bahni Turpin, Anita Welch, Jade Wheeler, Samira Wiley, Zenzi Williams, Mirron Willis, Andia Winslow, Kai Wright, and with co-editors Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Heresy
Written by Melissa Lenhardt
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Bailey Carr, Ella Turenne, Nikki Massoud, Natalie Naudus, Imani Jade Powers, and James Fouhey
Published by Hachette Audio
Twins
Written by Varian Johnson
Narrated by Ahnya O'Riordan, Grace Capeless, Mashari Bain, Malcolm Bowen, Antoinette Comer, André Blake, Armand Xavier, and Rufen-Blanchette
Published by Scholastic Audio
MYSTERY
The Bucket List
Written by Peter Mohlin and Peter Nystrom
Narrated by Dion Graham
Published by Recorded Books
Later
Written by Stephen King
Narrated by Seth Numrich
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Murder in Old Bombay
Written by Nev March
Narrated by Vikas Adam
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Man in the Brown Suit
Written by Agatha Christie
Narrated by Gabrielle de Cuir, with John Lee
Published by Blackstone Publishing and Skyboat Media
The Midnight Man
Written by Caroline Mitchell
Narrated by Emma Gregory and Elliot Fitzpatrick Published by Embla Books
NARRATION BY THE AUTHOR(S)
All the Rage: A Partial Memoir in Two Acts and a Prologue
Written and narrated by Brad Fraser
Published by Penguin Random House Canada
Going There
Written and narrated by Katie Couric
Published by Hachette Audio
A Promised Land
Written and narrated by Barack Obama
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Stories to Tell
Written and narrated by Richard Marx
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Truth About Lies
Written and narrated by Aja Raden
Published by Brilliance Publishing
Vulnerable AF
Written and narrated by Tarriona Ball
Published by Andrews McMeel Publishing
NON-FICTION
Freedom
Written and narrated by Sebastian Junger
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
The Joy of Sweat
Written by Sarah Everts
Narrated by Sophie Amoss
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Last Call
Written by Elon Green
Narrated by David Pittu
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Menopause Manifesto: Own Your Health with Facts and Feminism
Written and narrated by Dr. Jen Gunter
Published by HighBridge Audio, a division of Recorded Books
The Premonition: A Pandemic Story
Written by Michael Lewis
Narrated by Adenrele Ojo
Published by Audible Studios
This Is Your Mind on Plants
Written and narrated by Michael Pollan
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
ORIGINAL WORK
Beatrix Greene
Written by Rachel Hawkins, Ash Parsons, and Vicky Alvear Shecter
Narrated by Shiromi Arserio and Alister Austin Published by Realm
Heroine
Written and narrated by Mary Jane Wells
Published by Author's Republic
The Man She Never Met
Written and narrated by Annie Hulley
Published by Bolinda Publishing Pty Ltd
No One Goes Alone
Written by Erik Larson
Narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt and Erik Larson
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
Sunset Springs
Written by Kacen Callender
Narrated by Qamar Yochanan
Published by Audible Originals
ROMANCE
The Charm Offensive
Written by Alison Cochrun
Narrated by Vikas Adam, Graham Halstead, and Cassandra Campbell
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Mine to Protect
Written by Kennedy L. Mitchell
Narrated by Maxine Mitchell and Teddy Hamilton Published by Blue Nose Audio
Pause
Written by Kylie Scott
Narrated by Andi Arndt
Published by Audible Originals
Reel: Hollywood Renaissance, Book 1
Written by Kennedy Ryan
Narrated by Eboni Flowers, Jakobi Diem, Nicole Small, and April Christina
Published by Scribechick Media LLC, Produced by Lyric Audiobooks
The Wrong Heart
Written and published by Jennifer Hartmann
Narrated by Stefanie Kay and Neill Thorne
SCIENCE FICTION
Day Zero
Written by C. Robert Cargill
Narrated by Vikas Adam
Published by HarperAudio
Orphan Wars
Written by Scott Moon and J.N. Chaney
Narrated by Luke Daniels
Published by Podium Audio
Pastel Pink (Book 1 of The Zadok Series)
Written and published by Nikki Minty
Narrated by Khristine Hvam, James Patrick Cronin, and Jodie Harris
Project Hail Mary
Written by Andy Weir
Narrated by Ray Porter
Published by Audible Studios
Ready Player Two
Written by Ernest Cline
Narrated by Wil Wheaton
Published by Penguin Random House Audio
SHORT STORIES/COLLECTIONS
The Best American Short Stories 2021
Edited by Jesmyn Ward and Heidi Pitlor
Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Katie Tang, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Emily Ellet, Michael Crouch, Frankie Corzo, Adan Rocha, Priya Ayyar, JD Jackson, Johnathan Davis, Bahni Turpin, Robin Eller, Sarah Mollo-Christensen, Katherine Howe, Lisa Flanagan, Alex Mann, Robert Fass, Tre Hall, Graham Halstead, Piper Goodeve, and Sterling Sulieman
Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)
Binge
Written by Douglas Coupland
Narrated by Douglas Coupland, Anna Faris, Bret Easton Ellis, Michael Stipe, Chuck Klosterman, Jarvis Cocker, Jane Pratt, Will Ferguson, Genki Ferguson, Salvatore Antonio, Katie Ryerson, Andrew Moodie, Lorna Wilson, Victoria Carr, Stephanie Belding, Liz Dunn, Selena Dhillon, Charlotte Shaifer, and Caleb Stull
Published by Penguin Random House Canada
Blackout
Written by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt, Dion Graham, Imani Parks, Jordan Cobb, Shayna Small, A.J. Beckles, and Bahni Turpin
Published by HarperAudio
How It Ends: A Novella
Written by Rachel Howzell Hall
Narrated by Joniece Abbott-Pratt
Published by Audible Originals
Lyrics for Rock Stars
Written by Heather Matteus Sappenfield
Narrated by Michael Crouch
Published by V Press LC
THRILLER/SUSPENSE
The Last Thing He Told Me
Written by Laura Dave
Narrated by Rebecca Lowman
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Local Woman Missing
Written by Mary Kubica
Narrated by Brittany Pressley, Jennifer Jill Araya, Gary Tiedemann, and Jesse Vilinsky
Published by HarperAudio
Never Far Away
Written by Michael Koryta
Narrated by Robert Petkoff
Published by Hachette Audio
Night She Disappeared
Written by Lisa Jewell
Narrated by Joanne Froggatt
Published by Simon & Schuster Audio
Razorblade Tears
Written by S. A. Cosby
Narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Published by Macmillan Audio
YOUNG ADULT
Be Dazzled
Written by Ryan La Sala
Narrated by Pete Cross
Published by Dreamscape Media
Firekeeper's Daughter
Written by Angeline Boulley
Narrated by Isabella Star LaBlanc
Published by Macmillan Audio
The Prison Healer
Written by Lynette Noni
Narrated by Jeanette Illidge
Published by HMH Audio (HarperCollins)
The Project
Written by Courtney Summers
Narrated by Therese Plummer and Emily Shaffer Published by Macmillan Audio
A Sitting in St. James
Written by Rita Williams-Garcia
Narrated by Machelle Williams
Published by HarperAudio
YOUNG LISTENERS
Boogie Boogie, Y'all
Written and narrated by C. G. Esperanza
Published by HarperAudio
The Couch Potato
Written by Jory John
Narrated by Kirby Heyborne
Published by HarperAudio
I and I Bob Marley
Written by Tony Medina
Narrated by Jaime Lincoln Smith and Tony Medina
Published by Live Oak Media
Jasmine Toguchi, Mochi Queen
Written by Debbie Michiko Florence
Narrated by Allison Hiroto
Published by OrangeSky Audio
Remember to Dream, Ebere
Written and narrated by Cynthia Erivo
Published by Hachette Audio
ABOUT KAL PENN
Kal Penn is the author and narrator of the audiobook You Can't Be Serious, available from Simon & Schuster Audio. In this entertaining and refreshingly candid memoir, the star of the Harold and Kumar franchise, House, and Designated Survivor recounts why he rejected the advice of his aunties and guidance counselors and, instead of becoming a doctor or "something practical," embarked on a surprising journey that has included confronting racism in Hollywood, meeting his future husband, working in the Obama administration and more, through a series of funny, consequential, awkward, and ridiculous stories from his idiosyncratic life.
ABOUT THE AUDIE AWARDS®
The Audie Awards® is the premier awards program in the United States recognizing distinction in audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment. Publishers and rights holders enter titles in various categories for recognition of achievement. Finalists are selected, and from that group of finalists one winner is awarded. The Audie Awards® is a registered trademark of the Audio Publishers Association. To learn more about the 2022 finalists visit https://www.audiofilemagazine.com/audies.
ABOUT THE AUDIO PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION
The Audio Publishers Association (APA) is a not-for-profit trade organization whose primary goals are to promote awareness of the audiobook industry, gather and disseminate industry statistics, encourage high production standards and represent the interests of audiobook publishers. Since 1986, the APA has worked to bring audio publishers together to increase interest in audiobooks. For more information about the APA, please visit https://www.audiopub.org/members/audies.
