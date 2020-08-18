"Spindles" Barbara Ernst Prey, watercolor on paper, 28x40 inches. Hancock Shaker Museum Commission and exhibition, inspired by her mother’s textile designs and painted in the Shaker women’s sewing building. The Boston Globe wrote of Prey's Shaker paintings, "Her attention to windows recalls Vermeer…it’s a painter’s job to notice, and to draw out the nuance and light in what the rest of us ignore. Prey has that eye and hand...what she makes touches the divine and has staying power."