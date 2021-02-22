GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BarcodeShack today announced it has been selected as the 2020 Wasp Link Partner of the Year by Wasp Barcode Technologies.
"The BarcodeShack team is thrilled to receive this award from Wasp Barcode Technologies," said Bob Hogan, President & CEO of BarcodeShack. "As a long-term partner in the Wasp Link program, we've recommended, sold, implemented and supported Wasp's solutions to customers across multiple industries, including government agencies, hospitals and other medical care providers, educational institutions and manufacturers. We find great satisfaction in helping our customers improve their ability to achieve their business goals, and we're continually inspired by the innovative technical solutions and support we get from our partners at Wasp. BarcodeShack looks forward to serving as a strong partner to Wasp and our customers in 2021 and beyond."
The Wasp Link Partner of the Year Award recognizes the Wasp Barcode Technologies' partner that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to customer success and satisfaction based on sales and implementation of Wasp's turnkey tracking solutions that improve customers' productivity, profitability and accountability.
"It is an honor to recognize the achievement of BarcodeShack and their commitment to Wasp's solutions," stated Larry Goldsticker, channel sales manager, Wasp Barcode Technologies. "The ongoing and tireless efforts of BarcodeShack in ensuring a positive sales and implementation experience for our clients and their ability to deliver first class customer service ensures our shared customer success. I'm proud to recognize BarcodeShack's achievement and look forward to working with them in the future to deliver best-in-class, cloud-based asset management and inventory control solutions."
About BarcodeShack
BarcodeShack is committed to helping businesses improve control over their inventories, assets and manufacturing processes, demonstrated in their knowledgeable consultative approach which enables them to efficiently select the right solution to the business problem and quickly implement the commercial off-the-shelf solution, such as Wasp Barcode Technologies' cloud-based offerings. Once paired with the company's extensive experience, domain expertise and proprietary rapid requirements management capability, BarcodeShack is able to deliver targeted solutions that improve efficiency and power sustainable business growth. With a range of hardware and software solutions, along with strong capabilities in integrating those solutions into accounting, ERP and other business critical systems, BarcodeShack can assist a wide range of customers across multiple industries with successfully managing their assets and inventory.
