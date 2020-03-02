ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON, N.Y., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bard SummerScape's 17th season celebrates one of the most important female figures in classical music history, with seven weeks of music, opera, theater, dance, and film, centered around the 31st Bard Music Festival, "Nadia Boulanger and Her World." This rare and intensive examination of the life and times of Nadia Boulanger – the pioneering Parisian pedagogue, composer, conductor, pianist, organist and indomitable personality who shaped a generation of American musicians and more – features themed orchestral, chamber, and vocal concerts, and panel discussions (Aug. 7-16), together with a film series exploring "Nadia Boulanger's Cinematic Influence"(July 23-Aug. 16), and the first fully staged American production of King Arthur (Le roi Arthus) (July 24-Aug. 2), the only opera by her compatriot Ernest Chausson, with Leon Botstein conducting the American Symphony Orchestra and Mary Birnbaum directing. For SummerScape's theater and dance programs, Tony Award nominee Daniel Fish returns to the Fisher Center to direct Most Happy (July 9-Aug. 2), a setting of songs from Frank Loesser's exuberant and operatic 1956 musical, The Most Happy Fella, and New York City Ballet MOVES (June 26-28) presents new choreography: from MacArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham, who makes his festival debut with the ballet/street-dance fusion of The Runaway, and Fisher Center Choreographer-in-Residence Pam Tanowitz, who follows the resounding success of Four Quartets at SummerScape 2018 with Bartók Ballet, featuring a live performance by FLUX Quartet. To complete the summer lineup, multi-genre live music highlights a generous program of events in Bard's authentic and sensationally popular Belgian Spiegeltent (June 26-Aug. 15).
London's Times Literary Supplement lauds Bard SummerScape as "the most intellectually ambitious of America's summer music festivals," while the New York Times calls SummerScape "a hotbed of intellectual and aesthetic adventure." Taking place from June 26 to August 16 in the Frank Gehry-designed Fisher Center for the Performing Arts and other venues on Bard College's picturesque Hudson Valley campus, SummerScape 2020 once again makes for a full "seven weeks of cultural delight" (International Herald Tribune).
Tickets are now on sale, with all mainstage events starting at $25. For more information and to buy tickets, visit fishercenter.bard.edu/summerscape or call 845-758-7900.