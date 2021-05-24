MUMBAI, India, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BarrierBreak, a leader in the digital accessibility delivering an offshore solution launched #CovidAccessibilityBugBounty to celebrate the 10th Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Covid-19 made access to information even more critical for people with disabilites globally. The need for digital accessibility is even more heightened today wherein we rely on the web and mobile apps.
The problem is that globally, most Covid-19 & Vaccine information websites & mobile apps are inaccessible! People with disabilities are being excluded in a time where access to information about the pandemic, treatments, vaccination information is critical!
"We wanted to bring the disability and the community together to crowdsource accessibility bugs on websites and mobile apps across the world. It isnt a problem in just India or UK. It is a problem that is affecting the 1 billion plus people with disabilities across the world. While we can expect government to implement accessibility standards and guidelines, we also need to support them in these challenging times," says Shilpi Kapoor, CEO.
The support of #CovidAccessibilityBugBounty has come from global organizations who are supporting that bringing on their local communities to submit bugs.
Digital Accessibility is now a mandate in countries like US, UK, Australia, India and EU but often it is about getting the accessibility standards implemented and monitored so it benefits the people.
We are asking the accessibility & disability community to identify and submit bugs on our portal http://www.barrierbreak.com/gaad/ and this platform will be open and transparent providing our contributors to follow up with the concerned authorities by sending them the domain wise accessibility bugs identified. The portal will be on-going and open so people can continue to identify bugs and use the same as a resource.
It is time for the accessibility community to come together globally to support #CovidAccessibilityBugBounty.
