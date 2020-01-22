DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battle Royale Games: Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The battle royale game genre gained major traction with the 2017 emergence of PlayerUnknown's Battleground and Fortnite. In 2018, Fortnite generated around $2 billion and became one of the highest-earning games ever.
New battle royale games are coming out at a rapid pace.
Included in this brief is an analysis of the battle royale genre, a look at the major games and forecasts for the segment. Five-year forecasts are broken out by 1) platform (mobile, PC and console) and 2) business model (free-to-play, pay-to-play, premium game add-on).
This brief also includes the results of consumer surveys and game testing. There are actual usage and sales data comparing key games from 2017 to the summer of 2019.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
2. Summary
3. History
4. Game Analysis, Business Models and Trends
- Business Model for Battle Royale
- Game Analysis and Demographics
- Survey and Testing Results
- Usage Trends and eSports
5. Company Analysis: Winners and Losers in the Battle Royale Genre
- PUBG Corporation/Krafton
- Epic Games
- Service Operators
- Traditional Publishers
- Hardware Manufacturers
6. Key Battle Royale Games
- Overview
- PC and Console Battle Royale
- Top PC and Console Games
- Battle Royale Add-On Modes
- Other PC and Console Battle Royale Games
- Mobile Battle Royale Games
- Overview
- Top Mobile Battle Royale Games
7. Forecast
- Overview
- Console Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024
- PC Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024
- Mobile Battle Royale Forecast: 2017-2024
- Global Battle Royale Forecast by Type: 2017-2024
List of Tables
Table 1 Top Countries by Respondents: April 2019 Survey
Table 2 Games Consumers Have Tried: April 2019 Survey
Table 3 Twitch Daily Viewers Battle Royale Games
Table 4 Usage Levels: PC Games: 2015-2019
Table 5 Usage Levels: PC Game: June 2019 & August 2019
Table 6 PUBG Holdings 2018 Revenue by Region
Table 7 Sea Corporation Adjusted Quarterly Revenue: 2018-2019
Table 8 Top Battle Royale Games by Revenue: 2019
Table 9 Console Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024
Table 10 PC Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024
Table 11 Mobile Battle Royale Revenue and Users: 2017 to 2024
Table 12 Global Battle Royale Revenue by Platform: 2017 to 2024
