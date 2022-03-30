The Bay Atlantic Symphony led by Musical Director Jed Gaylin is presenting its final two live concerts of the season, Summer Day and A Midsummer Night's Dream
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Bay Atlantic Symphony led by Musical Director Jed Gaylin is presenting its final two live concerts of the season. Summer Day will be performed on April 9th and 10th and A Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented on April 30th and May 1st. Saturday performances, April 9th and 30th, are at 3 pm at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan College of Southern NJ - Cumberland Campus.) Sunday performances, April 10th and May 1st, are at 2 pm at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online at bayalanticsymphony.org or at the door. Seats are assigned.
Summer Day was composed in the early 1930s by Sergei Prokofiev, who was born in Sontsovka, Ukraine. The piece was his response to his Soviet government's directive to produce music that could be played and enjoyed by young performers. A Summer Day, Children's Suite for Small Orchestra, op.65bis is what he composed. A second piece by Prokofiev, the popular Classical Symphony, op.25 (Symphony No. 1,) follows. After intermission, accomplished Philadelphia-based solo pianist Sara Davis Buechner performs Ludwig van Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, op. It was first performed in 1803 by Beethoven himself.
A Midsummer's Night Dream is the season's final concert featuring Felix Mendelssohn's early Romantic period piece of the same name, first performed with William Shakespeare's play in 1826. It is a favorite of musicians and audiences. The program also includes acclaimed solo pianist Terrence Williams performing Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major, K. 467, Gustav Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony No.5, Manuel de Falla's Ritual Fire Dance from El Amor Brujo and Gabriel Fauré's Masques et bergamasques.
"You'll be warmed inside by these concerts filled with a kaleidoscope of ravishing orchestral colors and sonorities," said Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin.
About Bay Atlantic Symphony
Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, PNC Arts Alive! and Woodruff Energy. For more information about the Friends of the Bay Atlantic Symphony, visit http://www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.
PERFORMANCES
Saturday, April 9th and April 30th at 3 pm at Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan College of Southern NJ - Cumberland Campus) 3322 College Dr., Vineland.
Sunday, April 10th and May 1st at 2 pm at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Dr., Galloway.
Note: Join Bay Atlantic Symphony for free JED Talks, pre-concert discussions, one hour before each Concert, led by Music Director Jed Gaylin.
