PICO RIVERA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bay Cities, North America's most innovative packaging and design company, today announces being awarded first and second place at the AICC 2021 Box Manufacturing Olympics Competition in Orlando, Florida. Bay Cities entries competed in various categories such as Structure, Printing and Combined. The Scout Comics Vending Machine display, Avengers Infinity War Trend Pod Header, and the Outriders VIP Kit all took first place. The Bay Cities' 2019 Christmas Book took second place. All were recognized for their creative structural and graphic design.
For over 60 years, Bay Cities has been the leading creative packaging and display partner to brand marketers, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Through innovation and creativity, Bay Cities has executed unique, eye-catching POP displays and packaging for major brands to be placed at retailers and on-line.
For the first time in history, TAPPI's CorrPak Competition and AICC's Design Competition joined forces to become the 2021 Box Manufacturing Olympics (BMO). Since 1981, AICC, The Independent Packaging Association, has been proud to recognize, showcase, and reward those independents who have met and exceeded their customers' expectations of their packaging designs and displays.
"We are honored to receive these awards as a testament to our dedication to innovation in the POP display and packaging industry," said Greg Tucker, CEO. He continued, "now more than ever brands need to stand out on the retail floor and online with creative displays and packaging that will attract shoppers. We thank the organizers and judges for this recognition."
From concept to completion, Bay Cities is a brand partner with a strong understanding of major retailers, shopper marketing and supply chains.
About Bay Cities
Bay Cities is North America's most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.
