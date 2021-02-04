FOND DU LAC, Wis., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BCI Burke, a leader in play, playgrounds, outdoor fitness and recreation products, and Biba Ventures, a leader in the smartphone gaming world, joined forces to help keep kids moving, imagining, engaging and playing at the playground longer. Using games played on a parent or caregiver's phone, kids will explore the playspace in a whole new way and seek out experiences they've never had before. This keeps them engaged longer and, just as important, keeps their parents and caregivers engaged allowing them more time in the playground.
"We know kids develop important social, emotional, communication, cognitive, physical and creative skills through play," said Brian Johnson, CMO at BCI Burke. "Time spent playing is crucial to developing these skills that transcend the playground and take them into adulthood." He adds, "We also know that when parents and caregivers are comfortable and engaged in play, children get more time to play, which is a win all around."
Adding Biba games to a Burke playground is a perfect match and really embodies the Burke philosophy of Play That Moves You.
"Bringing Burke and Biba together both on and off the playground is a natural fit," said Matt Toner, CEO of Biba Ventures. "The Burke Play That Moves You® philosophy resonates with us because it's always been our mission to make games that get kids moving so that mobile gaming isn't just a name, but that the games engender physical activity. It's the perfect partnership - Burke knows playgrounds and we know mobile gaming so bringing our two teams together enhances the overall play experience for all users."
How it Works.
When entering a Burke playground featuring Biba, all a parent or caregiver has to do is turn on the App and they can begin playing the games. All Biba games are free to download and provide hours of fun, movement and a new kind of playground experience. It is easy to use and understand and provides clear directions for kids that helps them explore different ways to use their playspace and interact with each other.
Who Can Use it?
Anyone and everyone can use a Biba game! They are most inspiring to children ages three to nine years old where they can relate to the characters and activities. Adding Biba games to your playground is simple and can be brought into an existing playground in a retrofit kit to breathe new life into that space. It can also be incorporated into your new Burke playspace during the design phase. The beauty of Biba is that it requires no electricity, magnets, Wifi, or any additional infrastructure, and can be set up in a matter of 15 minutes.
What Else Does Biba Do?
Biba also provides data to help parents follow along with their child's progress, park managers understand their park usage, compare playground facility usage and provide quantitative data to support future budget requests.
Michael Phelan, President and CEO of BCI Burke knows firsthand how valuable adding Biba on a Burke playground can be.
"I played Biba games with my children and saw them moving more, imagining more and I was able to really play with them. I also know how often our customers are seeking information that helps them plan for playground maintenance or prepare a budget request for new playground equipment. Adding Biba can provide a lot of value in different ways for different groups and enhances our Play That Moves You philosophy. We're very excited to partner with them and see what other new and exciting things await us all."
About Burke
At BCI Burke, play is our passion and creating Play That Moves You means researching and designing products and playscapes that inspire adventure, bring people together, foster development and keep communities moving. We've been bringing the highest level of play to the communities we serve for more than 100 years and are just getting started. Learn more about our movement at bciburke.com.
About Biba Ventures
Biba Ventures (Biba), named one of Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies 2019" and one of Time Magazine's "Best Inventions 2019", was founded in 2014 and initially financed by a grant from the Canada Media Fund and a few noteworthy game industry angels, including Greg Zeschuk, Co-founder of BioWare, and Jason Kapalka, Co-founder of PopCap. Since then, with the help of lead investors, Leonite Capital, the team has released a series of free-and-fun smart playground games that work with any playground, and are optimized for 4500+ sites worldwide. In addition to earning several awards and nominations, Biba has recently published its first white papers on the data science of playgrounds, further cementing their place at the forefront of playground data research.
