Hear what they said about:
- Trading, investing, and impact of recent Fed policies
- How Beanstox works, what sets it apart from competitors
- Crowdfunding for start-up businesses, investors and Beanstox
Beanstox crowdfunding information is available at: http://www.Startengine.com/Beanstox
Connor O'Brien had this to say about crowdfunding: "It's a bit like venture capital raising for the company and it's an investment opportunity for the investors. It's a way for companies to expand their client base and give their clients an opportunity to become investors in the business."
Beanstox is currently doing a second round of crowdfunding and O'Brien added, "We really like it, users of the Beanstox app can become investors in the business… like brand ambassadors and they give us feedback, tell us what they like, what they don't, and what they want to see next. It's a really interesting way to grow."
About Beanstox, Inc.
Beanstox (https://www.beanstox.com) provides investors access to online saving and investing using an automated internet-based investment advisory services app. Our philosophy is "Seriously Simple Investing™". Serious: because we believe investing is not a game, it's a thoughtful path to personal financial stability and freedom. Simple: because we believe that lowering barriers to saving and investing will help more investors to start saving, and when people understand their investments, they are more likely to stick with it for the long term. Investing: because just saving is not enough; we believe in the power of compound returns. Clients can open an account with as little as $100 and set up an automatic recurring investing plan. Beanstox does the rest, including automated, personalized investing, automated dividend reinvestment and automated rebalancing.
Beanstox Inc. ("Beanstox") is an SEC registered investment adviser and has arranged for brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox.
Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value
Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance levels and Beanstox's charges and expenses. The information provided herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind. Beanstox's internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part 2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures.
All images and return figures shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not actual customer or model returns. Actual returns will vary greatly and depend on personal and market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
