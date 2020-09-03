SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, UMe will release Beastie Boys Music, a 20-song collection covering the GRAMMY® Award winning and multi-platinum selling Beastie Boys' recording career. The collection is a companion piece to the critically acclaimed documentary Beastie Boys Story, currently nominated for 5 Emmys®, and the group's best seller Beastie Boys Book, which ascended to #1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List—topping both the Nonfiction Print Hardcover and Nonfiction Combined Print & E-Book Best Sellers charts.
Beastie Boys Music will be available digitally, on CD and as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and can be pre-ordered here.
Beastie Boys Music features 20 Beastie Boys classics spanning the band's 30+ year career including "Fight For Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "Paul Revere" and "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" from their Diamond-certified 1986 No. 1 debut Licensed To Ill, "Shake Your Rump" and "Hey Ladies" from their 1989 reinvention Paul's Boutique and "So What'Cha Want" and "Pass The Mic" from 1992's multi-platinum Check Your Head, which hit Top Ten on the Billboard 200 chart.
Also included are "Sure Shot" and "Sabotage" from 1994's Ill Communication, which saw the band return to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, "Body Movin'" and the universal smash hit "Intergalactic" from their GRAMMY®-winning 1998 No. 1 album Hello Nasty, "Ch-Check It Out" from 2004's To The 5 Boroughs, which marked the band's third consecutive Billboard No. 1 debut, as well as "Make Some Noise" and "Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win" from 2011's critically acclaimed Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
BEASTIE BOYS MUSIC TRACK LISTING
CD/DIGITAL
- So What'Cha Want
- Paul Revere
- Shake Your Rump
- Make Some Noise
- Sure Shot
- Intergalactic
- Ch-Check It Out
- Fight For Your Right
- Pass The Mic
- Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
- Body Movin'
- Sabotage
- Hold It Now, Hit It
- Shadrach
- Root Down
- Brass Monkey
- Get It Together
- Jimmy James
- Hey Ladies
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2LP VINYL
SIDE A
- Fight For Your Right
- Brass Monkey
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn
- Paul Revere
- Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
- Shake Your Rump
- Shadrach
- Hey Ladies
- Pass The Mic
- So What'Cha Want
SIDE C
- Jimmy James
- Sure Shot
- Root Down
- Sabotage
- Get It Together
SIDE D
- Body Movin'
- Intergalactic
- Ch-Check It Out
- Make Some Noise
- Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Beastie Boys Story is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+
Beastie Boys Book is available at all good bookstores.
