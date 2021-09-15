RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions, today unveiled a new addition to its MXConnect® series, the MX-600 Multi-Service Modular Router. Enterprise-ready and performance-driven, the MX-600 incorporates advanced data communications and network diversity from a flexible platform enabling support for a broad array of use cases and applications.
The MX-600 integrates multi-core processing power and flexible architecture to extend connectivity for any network. In addition, the platform offers multiple deployment options with intelligent WAN path selection and built-in redundancy across Dual Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, Wi-Fi as WAN, and mobile cellular connection. This flexibility enables support for varied services such as residential wired Gigabit internet, distributed enterprise, and wireless wan for primary, backup, or private network connectivity.
The modular design allows for instant cellular expansion via the MX-100 Series Industrial USB Modems. Each modem includes dual-SIM with auto carrier selection, active GPS for location-based services, and future technology evolution. In addition, users can select scalable throughput options of LTE CAT 6, CAT 12, CAT 18, and 5G sub-6 GHz supporting a variety of services and applications across tier 1 licensed commercial networks, CBRS shared spectrum, 2.5 GHz EBS/BRS Networks, and Private LTE or 5G.
The MX-600 integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, BEC's cloud-based remote management platform for managing large-scale UE deployments. Administrators can view multiple visual dashboards with real-time analytics intelligence, detailed reporting, performance monitoring with complete lifecycle management.
"Being flexible and fast is considered a competitive business advantage," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "Why should your choice of network connectivity platform be any different. The MX-600 delivers multiple connections and deployment options, and performance that grows as your network evolves."
The MX-600 is currently available in North America through BEC distribution partners. If you would like to learn more about the solution, please contact sales@bectechnologies.net.
BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for reliable and secure connectivity backed up with class-leading technical service and support.
