CHARLESTON, S.C., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Island Brands USA is proud to announce its inclusion on the 2022 Inc. Regionals list of the fastest-growing private companies in the Southeast. Announced today, the nationally recognized award covers businesses in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee that make at least $1 million a year and generate sustainable growth and jobs. Island Brands ranked No. 108 out of this year's 173 companies on the list, which saw an average two-year growth rate of 147%.
The Inc. Regionals underscore the innovative achievements of companies like Island Brands and are one of the most esteemed honors a private business can receive. The Inc. Regionals are also a precursor to the national Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., and a Regional ranking could be a potential indicator of a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list when it is announced later this year.
"We're incredibly humbled and excited by this honor," said Island Brands CEO and Co-Founder Scott Hansen. "As a young, American-owned company making American-brewed beer, we love the overwhelming support we've been getting from consumers in the Southeast, and now to receive this award from Inc. means so much to all of us."
Added Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. magazine: "This year's Inc. Regionals winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come."
Island Brands recently expanded its Gulf Coast distribution footprint into Mississippi and added a new line of flavors and a variety pack to its popular Island Active beer, part of its growing portfolio of all-natural, better-for-you beers. In addition to new distribution territories and product-line expansions in 2022, Island Brands is furthering its mission to give back in meaningful ways. It recently joined 1% for the Planet, pledging to donate at least 1% of its annual sales directly to approved environmental nonprofits worldwide. Island Brands — the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century — has raised more than $4.2 million through a successful crowdfunding campaign that is closing soon; visit startengine.com/islandbrands for investment information.
For the latest updates, follow Island Brands on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Spotify, and other social media platforms.
ABOUT ISLAND BRANDS USA
Based in Charleston, S.C., Island Brands is the first company to effectively build and scale a non-craft beer business in the 21st century. Its superpremium, American-made beers are currently available in seven Southeastern states, with expanding international distribution and fleetwide service across Carnival Cruise Lines. Founded in 2016, today the innovative company has a growing portfolio of clean, better-for-you beers that cater to active, socially conscious consumers. Part of the company's mission is to give back in meaningful ways, including pledging a portion of its annual sales to environmental charities through 1% for the Planet. Island Brands is proudly American-owned, and its products are always all-natural, GMO-free, and contain zero artificial flavors. For more information, visit islandbrandsusa.com.
Media Contact
Mary Eva Tredway, Butin Integrated Communications, +1 4043170731, mtredway@butincom.com
SOURCE Island Brands USA