BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new book from behavioral analyst Elizabeth Jordan breaks down the dangers of permissive parenting, and while the book is colorfully illustrated and written in a rhyming meter like that of a children's picture book, it is not safe for children to read.
"Don't Be A P*si: An Inappropriate and Politically Incorrect Book for Entitled Teens and Their Traumatized Parents," offers a humorous look at the ramifications of letting your children walk all over you. The book, which takes its name from the word pusillanimous, meaning "showing a lack of courage or determination," combines humor, singsong poetic rhyme, and strict values (as well as a peppering of adult language) that give voice to some traditional methods of parenting that have been lost.
"It's nice to be friends with your child, but it's more important to be a responsible model and inspiration, showing kids how to be strong adults when they grow up," says Jordan. "Permissive Parents are afraid to set appropriate limitations and don't enforce the ones they do. Children will never have the opportunity to practice self-control and understand the cause and effect of their actions. This missing piece of their development will serve as a great disadvantage to them when they become adults and life will demand them exercise these skills on their own."
"Don't Be A P*si" was a way for Jordan to present the information without feeling too preachy or bullying. "No one likes to be told how to raise their child," says Jordan. "So I wanted to be able to get the messaging out that was entertaining and engaging. I hope parents will walk away understanding that you need to put effort into creating a positive relationship with your child that takes their feelings into consideration, while still enforcing rules and giving consequences. And get a good laugh at the same time."
You can watch the trailer for "Don't Be A P*si: An Inappropriate and Politically Incorrect Book for Entitled Teens and Their Traumatized Parents" HERE.
ABOUT ELIZABETH JORDAN
Elizabeth Jordan is a behavioral scientist who earned both a Master of Fine Arts and a Master of Science degree while simultaneously raising five children. She was an artist in residence at the Museum of Art and Design and will soon be opening a center to offer job training, art, music, and movement to children and adults with autism. She has worked closely with renowned fashion designer Donna Karan, with Elizabeth's work represented at all of Karan's nonprofit Urban Zen Centers. Elizabeth's new "Not safe for kids" picture book, Don't Be A P*si: An Inappropriate and Politically Incorrect Book for Entitled Teens and Their Traumatized Parents, which breaks down the dangers of permissive parenting, is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
