NEW YORK, .Dec 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BEHIND-THE-SCENES, PRE-EVENT COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE NEW YEAR'S EVE 2022
Pre-New Year's Eve footage featuring the arrival and installation of the "2022" numerals atop of One Times Square; the assembly and lighting of the New Year's Eve Ball; Good Riddance Day; Confetti Test; the Wishing Wall and other preparations.
Pre-event coverage is available via download, featuring 16 x 9 HD broadcast quality video, B-Roll footage (encoded as H.264), broadcast and web quality pre-packaged EPKs, photos and press releases.
Download access at: https://timessquareball.net/press/.
FEED #1: BROADCAST LIVE NEW YEAR'S EVE COVERAGE OF TIMES SQUARE 2022
Live coverage of the Times Square New Year's Eve festivities with exclusive panoramic views from proprietary camera locations with the ambient and natural sounds. Highlights include the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball at 6 p.m. EST, hourly countdowns, live musical performances by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-platinum recording artist KT Tunstall ("Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," "Suddenly I See," Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" and John Lennon's "Imagine" just before midnight), a Chinese cultural dance performance presented by the Sino-American Friendship Association, a Military Salute medley by the USO Show Troupe, additional special guests and the pushing of the Waterford Crystal button that signals the Ball Drop at midnight.
This clean, uninterrupted feed will be provided free of charge to media organizations around the world on a non-exclusive basis solely for their use in creating television and streaming programming relating to the event. Additional information, including a schedule of events and talent, is available at: http://www.timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/index.aspx.
NORTH AMERICAN FEED:
VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Friday, December 31, 2021; 4:00 pm to 12:15 a.m. EST
VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/59.94: Friday, December 31, 2021; 10:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST
INTERNATIONAL FEED:
VIA FIBER IN HD 1080i/59.94: Friday December 31, 2021; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Saturday, January 1, 2022; 0445-0515 GMT)
VIA SATELLITE IN HD 1080i/50: Friday December 31, 2021; 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. EST (Saturday, January 1, 2022; 0445-0515 GMT)
Complete technical information is available on-line: https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press/new-years-eve-pool-feed-information.
EMBED LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE NEW YEAR'S EVE WEBCAST OF TIMES SQUARE 2022
http://timessquarenyc.org/events/new-years-eve/webcast/index.aspx.
For more information on the feeds, contact Shelley Kapitulik at 203-898-1501 (shelley@splashpr.us). Media and Press information is available at https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/media-press.
