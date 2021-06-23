ATLANTA, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sometimes days pass by so quickly that people forget even the things that matter to them, such as celebrating dads on Father's Day. That doesn't mean that they care less. It's just that things get crazy sometimes and they tend to focus on the small, urgent things. So, for all those forgetful Cubans and not only, HablaCuba.com offers this week a promo that adds extra CUP and GB to international top ups to Cuba. And the value of the bonuses makes it hard to say no to this offer:
For 500 CUP get a total of 1.5 GB and 1300 CUP
For 650 CUP, Cubans get a total of 1.5 GB and 1450 CUP
For 750 CUP, Cubans get a total of 1.5 GB and 1550 CUP
For 1000 CUP, Cubans get a total of 3 GB and 2600 CUP
For 1125 CUP, Cubans get a total of 3 GB and 2725 CUP
For 1250 CUP, Cubans get a total of 3 GB and 2850 CUP
Cubacel has set in place some restrictrictions when it comes to how to use the amount, differentiating between the main balance and the bonus - Bono Dinero. The main balance will keep the same validity as previous promotions (330 days from recharge date).
In addition to the promo, the customers will also receive the benefit of 50% discount for International calls. It will apply to all prepaid customers who have Dinero Bonus. Once the "bono dinero" is consumed, the main balance will be deducted but keeping the 50% discount active.
The promotional bonus can be used for local and international calls and SMS (including SMS entúmovil). It does not apply for usage on Bolsa de Correo and Mobile Internet (Data Packs)
The promotional Bonus (1000 CUP) can not be transferred to other mobile lines. Only the main account can be transferred.
If customers have balance from previous promotions and they receive a top up during the promotional period, the new expiration date will be 30 days (from date when top up is received) for both previous and current balance.
For customers with other valid bonuses (minutes, SMS and Data), expiration date will not be extended.
The entire amount (main balance and Bono Dinero) can be used for:
National and international calls
National and international texts (including SMS entumóvil)
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
