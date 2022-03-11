TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belee Kaur managed to secure #35 position in the official Apple iTunes UK Top 100 Dance charts. It's a major deal, considering the song "I Believe" is her debut single produced by Rathmuzik, entered the highly competitive dance chart of UK and has hit #35. That's what makes things exciting for her, because she gets to express herself and connect with people from not just Canada and US, but from UK as well.
This is a great song about passion and pursuing your dreams and truly making the most out of your life. It's a song that resonates with a lot of people because not only is it exciting and engaging, but it also manages to show the true side of Belee Kaur. Many artists try to generalize music, but Belee stands out because she speaks from her heart, and she constantly pushes the limits to deliver her insights and ideas in a very creative and enjoyable manner.
Belee has always been a very passionate and a prolific artist with great ideas. For a very long time, music has been an integral part of her life, and she has always managed to bring her passion and energy into her songs. Now she has made her mark by entering the iTunes top 100 with her dance hit, "I Believe."
Being able to share the top 100 charts with artists from all over the world who are world renowned, like Imanbek, David Guetta, and Marshmello, it is an honor and a proud moment, not only for Belee Kaur, but for India as well. Belee believes that her story would definitely inspire every independent artist like her, who is working very hard and pursuing and believing in their music dreams. There has always been a stigma about this, but Belee's manager/producer, RathMuzik, managed to put it to rest. It just shows that if you believe in something and truly commit to excellence, nothing can stand in your way.
This song is all about confidence and truly focusing on your dreams to fulfill them. Belee Kaur's own journey shows that you can achieve anything you want as long as you are determined and truly work hard to achieve your goals. Nothing is impossible if you believe in them.
Everyone is incredibly proud to see that Belee Kaur's hard work and commitment to create amazing music has paid off in such a spectacular way. It really is the type of thing that you do not want to miss, especially if you have been following this young star.
We are excited to know that Belee has some incredible projects to be released in the coming days which are truly incredible on their own. One of them is a remix with American rapper "Soulja Boy" and another track where she would be featuring the legendary rapper "Future," says Rath.
"It's my first, but definitely not the last, achievement of my life. Miracles do happen when you believe in GOD," believes Belee Kaur.
