OAKLAND, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- believr, a new app for LGBTQ+ Christians, has launched and is available today on the App Store and Google Play. The app offers a place to find belonging, connection, and love through values-based matching, community spaces, direct messaging, and a trust-and-safety-first focus.
Adam Evers, Leader of believr, said, "After over two years of incredibly hard work by the team and with the support of our incredible community, we are so excited to get believr into the hands of LGBTQ+ Christians in the U.S. and Canada. We can't wait for people to start finding belonging, connection, and love. This was a group effort and I am so thankful for the incredible believr team and awesome community who had a hand in bringing this to life."
Inside the app, community members will find familiar features like community spaces where they can chat with others, alongside unique tools like believr's values-based matching system, options designed for those across the range of gender and sexuality, and trust-focused privacy options. believr's premium subscription, spectrum, offers community members additional weekly connections, identity verification, GIF messaging, and more.
A 2020 study from the UCLA School of Law's Williams Institute found that nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. identify as moderately or highly religious, over 4.1 million of which identify with some form of Christian faith. believr is designed with the unique needs of this community in mind. The app's Dashboard will connect users with churches, podcasts, books, conferences, and other resources.
"We've been so encouraged by the incredible response we've gotten to the app online pre-launch. We are thrilled to see that community grow through the believr app as LGBTQ+ Christians get their very own place to connect," said Evan Doyle, Head of PR at believr.
Download believr today at https://believr.app/download.
About believr: believr is where LGBTQ+ Christians come to find belonging, connection, and love. Launched in 2021, believr is on a mission to create the most trusted and well-known platform for LGBTQ+ Christians. Learn more at https://believr.app.
Media Contact
Evan Doyle, believr, Inc., +1 512-222-7202, evan@believr.app
SOURCE believr, Inc.