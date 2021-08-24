WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Benchmark Senior Living, a leading provider of senior living services in the Northeast, was named by FORTUNE magazine and Great Place to Work as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services. This is the fourth straight year that Benchmark has been certified as a Great Place to Work.
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services award is based on analysis of survey responses from current employees. In that survey, 77% of Benchmark's employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 18% higher than the average U.S. company.
"For a company dedicated to creating human connections, it's paramount that our employees feel valued and supported, as well as comfortable, in our workplace. That means creating a culture in which our employees' opinions matter, they have a path for professional growth, and – just as important – they feel like they can be themselves in an inclusive environment," said Tom Grape, founder, chairman and CEO of Benchmark.
Grape noted that employees' recent high opinions of the company speak volumes considering the challenges faced by the senior living industry due to COVID-19. A Benchmark employee survey also found that the vast majority of employees felt safe and had the resources they needed during the pandemic.
The Best Workplaces in Aging Services list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.
Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
"We are incredibly proud of The Best Workplaces for Aging Services. They fought bravely and saved countless lives during the COVID-19 pandemic," says Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the partner of Great Place to Work in senior care. "Years of research has shown how great workplaces contribute to lower employee turnover and better quality of life for seniors. These honored workplaces showcase the compassion and stories behind the research. Our biggest congratulations and appreciation go to these awardees."
Benchmark's culture of caring is one that operates on the belief that the best experiences are given by those who feel fulfilled. The company hires for heart, trains for skill, supports associates' physical and emotional wellness, provides opportunities to be heard and ample recognitions.
Benchmark associates love their work, and it shows not just through surveys, but through the compassionate care that their 63 independent living, assisted living, Mind & Memory Care and continuing care retirement communities throughout the Northeast provide every day. Associates continually pursue excellence and are always seeking new ways to evolve and exceed expectations with quality education in safety, infection control, empathy and relationship-building. They also stay a step ahead with personalized care plans created for each resident, supportive services so residents remain empowered as they age and by providing experiences that nurture passions, connections and enhance quality of life.
Benchmark offers their employees a wide range of benefits and incentive programs and is known for its many career development opportunities provided by Benchmark University.
The Benchmark One Company Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization, provides financial assistance to associates who face unforeseen circumstances, including house fires, car accidents, sudden illness and natural disasters. The Fund has provided more than $1.27 million to 1,900 associates since 2007.
For the complete 2021 Best Workplaces in Aging Services list, visit https://fortune.com/best-workplaces-aging-services-senior-housing-care/2021/.
About Benchmark Senior Living
Benchmark is a leading provider of senior housing in the Northeast, providing Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Respite Care options in 63 communities and across seven states. The Waltham-based company's core values of Called to Care, Better Together and Be the Benchmark guide its mission to stay connected to who and what matters most: our residents, their families and our associates.
Media Contact
Carol Arnold, Arnold Communications, +1 6035020469, carol@arnoldcomm.com
SOURCE Benchmark Senior Living