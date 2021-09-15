COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, the global No.1 DLP projector brand, announced today its GV30 and GS50 smart portable projectors. With 2.1-channel Bluetooth audio for extra bass, deep sound effects and CinematicColor technology displaying authentic colors and vivid contrast, the GV30 and GS50 are built for family time and are an accessory for life's everyday adventures. The GV30 is designed specifically for indoor cinema experiences, while the GS50 provides the perfect solution to outdoor entertainment, whether camping or in your own backyard.
Powered by CinematicColor with Rec. 709 color gamut, 300 ANSI lumens of brightness and 720p HD clarity, the GV30 projects imagery fit for the cinema without the hassle of leaving home. With an elegant design and a wide 135-degree projection angle range, movie buffs can stream their favorite shows and flicks or display their own curated content in stylish fashion with the mini-cinema solution.
Featuring 1080p Full HD Resolution, 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, HDR capabilities and eye-care technology, the GS50 portable projector encourages families to extend their outdoor adventures to create magic cinematic moments while surrounded by nature. With IPX2 water resistance and 2.3-feet drop protection, the GS50 is made for movie nights under the stars, camping adventures and creating more outdoor memories with family where kids are safe and parents are worry-free.
With exclusive 2.1 channel audio systems with high to mid-range drivers and dedicated woofers, the GV30 and GS50 take your eyes and ears on an adventure. Tuned by BenQ's treVolo audio team, the sound systems use acoustic and psychoacoustic sciences to balance cinematic sound properties, enhance depth, clarity, definition, presence, and stereo field imaging. With their wireless capabilities, these portable projectors can also operate seamlessly as battery-powered portable Bluetooth speakers.
Both the GV30 and GS50 offer generous battery life for enjoying full-length films, in addition to 30,000-hour LED light sources and universal connectivity to smart devices, laptops, gaming consoles, Blu-ray players, and USB media. Each portable projector also includes Android TV capabilities for instant access to Google Play and live streaming off apps, movies, shows, games and more.
BenQ follows the industry standard lumens from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) by not using LED lumens or light source lumens. Additionally, with DLP technology and 98% Rec. 709, BenQ ensures that the image quality is superb to exceed users' expectations.
The GS50 and GV30 are available for pre-order from September 15 – 30 on BenQ.com and Amazon. The projectors will be available for purchase at the end of the September on BenQ.com, Amazon, B&H Photo, Adorama, ProjectorPeople and Best Buy. To learn more about the GV30, visit https://bit.ly/3jUkt8B. For more information on the GS50, visit https://bit.ly/37D4zJV.
