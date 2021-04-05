COSTA MESA, Calif., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, the global leader in display technology, introduces the MOBIUZ 34-inch ultrawide curved gaming monitor, EX3415R. The 21:9 WQHD (3440*1440) display unites 1900R curvature with BenQ proprietary HDRi and an upgraded 2.1channel treVolo sound system for multi-faceted gaming immersion. The MOBIUZ EX3415R is ideal for Sim Racing, FPS, and casual gaming. The new BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R will be in stores starting in May, with the recommended retail price of $999 USD.
Sim Racing monitor captivates with its technical features
EX3415R upholds BenQ's reputation for stellar color performance and graphics display with 98% DCI-P3 color space coverage, HDRi, and unique image optimizers. By opting for the larger color space than competitors', MOBIUZ gamers can maximize their game's graphics.
Proprietary HDRi adapts screen content to ambient lighting, making sure dark corners reveal their secrets without overexposing bright images. AMD FreeSync Premium, 144Hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast 1ms MPRT transforms MOBIUZ EX3415R into the ultimate virtual windshield. Buckle up. Sim-racing is about to get real.
Additionally, gamers can deploy Black eQualizer, Color Vibrance, and Light Tuner to refine color performance and brightness to their taste. And, new Racing Mode adjusts the display specifically for clear, stable, expansive viewing. This is ideal for the 21:9 ultrawide IPS curved panel, ensuring stunning color from every angle.
BenQ went all-in on audio, including two 2-watt speakers, a 5-watt subwoofer, and a digital signal processor that enables selectable sound modes. Per your game or your preference, choose from FPS, racing, sports, cinema, and live music settings. True to tradition, BenQ MOBIUZ empowers gamers who seek control over when, where, and how they game.
Relaxed gaming experience & Extra gaming space
Excellence lies in the details. MOBIUZ EX3415R is sleek and stylish enough to add class to any desktop without any distracting from the action when the screen is on. A handy remote control can manage settings from anywhere in the room. The convenient 5:9 extra screen real estate makes space for multi-tasking. Innovative Scenario Mapping allows OSD (On Screen Display) presets to match an input. When you change your input, settings will automatically adjust. Plus, as a leader in eye-care technology, BenQ includes eye-care options that look out for your eyes while your eyes are on the screen.
"With EX3415R, BenQ approaches truly immersive play from every angle," says Jason Lee, LCD business head. "This performance monitor wraps your field of view in smoothly-rendered gaming excitement while delivering sonic thrills."
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3415R answers the question of how intense immersive gaming can get. See EX3415R in action here. Learn more here. Visit benq.com to explore more.
About BenQ America Corp.
The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit BenQ.com.
Media Contact
Matalee Reed, BenQ, +1 469 340 7368, benq@boltpr.com
SOURCE BenQ