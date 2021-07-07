COSTA MESA, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ America Corp and Apex Sim Racing announced today a joint giveaway for the ultimate sim racing setup. Participants can enter the free giveaway beginning today at noon EST through July 30 at 5:00 p.m. EST for the chance to win BenQ's newest MOBIUZ gaming monitor, the EX3415R, and The Downforce Button Box from Apex Sim Racing for a total retail value of $1,280.
The EX3415R 1000R curved gaming monitor debuted in April. BenQ's MOBIUZ monitor line blends stunning visual imagery and incredible audio for supremely immersive experiences. The EX3415R 21:9 34-inch WQHD display provides a wider FOV than the traditional 16:9 monitor, and features BenQ's proprietary HDRi technology and upgraded 2.1 channel treVolo sound. The monitor also includes a racing audio mode for fuller sounds and richer bass, as well as a racing preset mode for fine-tuned color and clarity of onscreen visuals. Additionally, with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and 1ms MPRT, this ultrawide curved gaming monitor provides the ultimate sim racing experience.
Apex Sim Racing's Downforce Button Box is a full-featured sim racing button box, made with the finest quality materials and components to give racers full control of their cars. Each button, toggle and encoder can be used to adjust specific parameters of the race car, including brake bias, traction control and headlights. As a flexible piece of equipment, it's an excellent addition to any sim racing setup.
"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Apex Sim Racing and provide sim racers with the chance to win the ultimate setup," said Jason Lee, BenQ LCD business manager. "Apex Sim Racing is a recognized name among sim racers, and we're excited to pair their incredible products with our newest MOBIUZ monitor."
Jimmy Fisher, owner of Apex Sim Racing continued, "If you are a sim racer, you do not want to miss out on the opportunity to enter this giveaway for a chance to improve your current setup. BenQ's products are top-quality, and in combination with our Downforce Button Box, gamers will enhance their overall racing experience and performance."
Consumers can visit https://benqurl.biz/3qTCczV to enter the giveaway. One winner will be chosen at random at the conclusion of the giveaway campaign to receive the ultimate sim racing setup. Consumers must be 18 years or older to participate, and there is a limit of one entry per email address. For official rules and regulations and to learn more about the giveaway, please visit https://benqurl.biz/3qTCczV.
To learn more about BenQ and the MOBIUZ EX3415R, visit http://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/gaming.html. To learn more about Apex Sim Racing and its variety of Sim Racing products, visit https://www.apexsimracing.com/.
About BenQ America Corp.
The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit http://www.benq.com.
About Apex Sim Racing
Apex Sim Racing builds custom, high-quality products for sim racing enthusiasts, including steering wheels, button boxes and other accessories. To learn more about Apex Sim Racing, visit apexsimracing.com.
