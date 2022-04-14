BenQ America Corp. will make its first ever appearance at the annual PAX East gaming event in Boston, showcasing its newest lineup of gaming technology, industry-leading eSports hardware and gaming accessories. BenQ will be stationed at booth #12071 for the duration of the event.
COSTA MESA, Calif. , April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ America Corp. will make its first ever appearance at the annual PAX East gaming event in Boston, showcasing its newest lineup of gaming technology, industry-leading eSports hardware and gaming accessories. BenQ will be stationed at booth #12071 for the duration of the event.
BenQ will highlight six monitors from their dedicated MOBIUZ line, including 34-inch EX3410R, 32-inch EX3210U and EX3210R and 27-inch EX2710R, EX2710Q and EX2710S. Designed for gamers who enjoy high-speed gaming, stunning visual imagery and incredible sound, MOBIUZ puts gamers in the center of the action with performance specs, enhanced visuals, and incredible sound. Each monitor is packed with premium features, including BenQ's exclusive HDRi intelligent optimization, FreeSync Premium and treVolo audio for getting in the game like never before. From the EX3410R's 1000R ultrawide curvature to the EX3210R's Dying Light2 theme, there's a MOBIUZ monitor fit for any gamer.
For professional gamers, ZOWIE, BenQ's eSports brand, will spotlight the XL2546K, a high-quality PRO esports monitor that enables gamers to play at their fullest potential. Featuring 240Hz refresh rate, DyAc+ Technology for less blur, Black eQualizer for color vibrance and increased visibility, gamers can expect a smooth and visually impressive gaming experience. Through ZOWIE's XL setting to share capability, gamers can also save professional gamers' settings for optimum performance. ZOWIE will also showcase its newest Mouse Fitting Kit, which gives gamers the ability to try out all ten available mice to determine which best suits their individual grip, hand size and playstyle before purchasing.
"Our goal is to provide the most immersive gaming experiences to consumers to allow them to compete at the highest level while having fun," said Houston Wei. "We look forward to sharing the newest technology and products that we have developed for every type of gamer at every level at PAX East."
To learn more about BenQ's participation at PAX East, visit https://east.paxsite.com/.
About BenQ America Corp.
The world-leading human technology and solutions provider, BenQ aims to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers' lives by designing products with a purpose. BenQ sells and markets innovative technology products, consumer electronics, computing, and communications devices. Founded on the corporate vision of "Bringing Enjoyment N' Quality to Life," BenQ focuses on the aspects that matter to most people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education - with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, and enhance learning by providing people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters. For more information about products and to purchase, visit http://www.benq.com.
About ZOWIE
Introduced in late 2008, ZOWIE is a brand dedicated to the development of the best competitive gaming gears available that compliment eSports athletes' combating performance. From 2015 on, ZOWIE brand was acquired by BenQ Corp to represent the company's eSports product line that delivers truly competitive experience and enjoyment. For more information about products and to purchase, visit https://www.zowie.benq.com.
