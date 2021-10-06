COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BenQ, global leader in display technology, announced today a partnership between MOBIUZ gaming monitors and Nerd Street Gamers, the national esports infrastructure company. The BenQ MOBIUZ Apex Legends Gaming Bash gives teams a chance to compete for their part of a $10,000 prize pool. The virtual event, promoting the new MOBIUZ QHD 1440P 165Hz 1ms gaming monitors EX2710Q, EX2710R, and EX3210R, kicks off with two qualifier tournaments on October 20 and wraps up with an invitational tournament on October 21. Nerd Street Gamers will manage event logistics and direct the broadcast of the tournament.
Teams of three can enter either qualifying round on Wednesday, October 20 by signing up here. All participants must be 18 or older and U.S. citizens. Space is limited. The first full teams to sign up will have their spots reserved. Two winning teams from each qualifier will compete in the invitational round on Thursday, October 21. Competitors will include the four tournament winning teams and 16 teams of well-known Apex content creators and professional Apex players.
"We are excited to partner with Nerd Street Gamers to welcome all gamers to join the Apex Legends Bash and test their skills for a chance to compete in the Invitational Round," said Alan Song, LCD product marketing manager. "We share Nerd Street Gamers' commitment to delivering top notch experiences for the gaming community. Just as MOBIUZ monitors add thrill to the gaming experience, we hope this event is thrilling for all the participants."
"Nerd Street is thrilled to join forces with BenQ MOBIUZ for the inaugural Apex Legends Bash," said Steve Csikos, vice president, esports operations and strategy of Nerd Street Gamers. "Our goal is to provide aspiring gamers with high quality equipment to reach their full potential, and BenQ's monitors help support that mission. Across the country, BenQ products are a staple at our Localhost facilities, and we're looking forward to continuing collaborating with the organization to create fun, competitive experiences."
