FREDERICK, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Master of satire, David Sedaris, will bring his unique brand of humor to the Weinberg Center for the Arts on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 8:00 PM. The award-winning humorist, best-selling author and Grammy nominee will read from new and unpublished work.
Tickets start at $40 and may be purchased online at WeinbergCenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 West Patrick Street. Discounts are available for students, children, military, and seniors.
Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Calypso, which was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year. He is the author of Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary, a collection of fables with illustrations by Ian Falconer. He is also the author of an essay length e-book titled Themes and Variations. Each of these books was an immediate bestseller. His pieces regularly appear in The New Yorker and have twice been included in The Best American Essays. The first volume of his diaries Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) was a New York Times best-selling book. He is currently working on the second volume of his diaries, A Carnival of Snackery, Diaries (2003-2020) (Little Brown/Hachette, October 5th, 2021). Sedaris has been nominated for five Grammy Awards for Best Spoken Word and Best Comedy Album. Over 16 million copies of his books are in print and they have been translated into 32 languages.
The Weinberg Center's full 2021-22 Season will be announced August 5, 2021. More information about programming at the Weinberg Center for the Arts can be found at WeinbergCenter.org.
ABOUT THE WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS
The Weinberg Center for the Arts is one of the region's premier performing arts presenters, offering film, music, dance, theater, and family-focused programming. Located in the historic Tivoli movie theater in downtown Frederick Maryland, the Weinberg Center strives to ensure that the arts remain accessible and affordable to local and regional audiences alike. Weinberg Center events are made possible with major support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.
