DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Young adults now move for experiences, even choosing their colleges or jobs based on the perks of the town they're considering, while retiring persons sell their homes to become renters. As home buying climbs out of reach for most, these stats are reported by Realtors, AARP, US News Reports, University Life, and near weekly online touts of "the 10 best cities to move to." A recent Bankrate.com survey shows more than 40 percent of home buyers experience remorse within two years of purchasing, with location among the top five reasons. Where to go?
Christie Jenkins, creator of RentalRoadtrip.com says she wants to help the thousands looking for a great new town, who just have no idea where to move. "America is full of terrific places you've never heard of! Small towns with access to larger cities, where life is caring, clean, charming, connected. Nowhere else can you read about actual lifestyle in a town – walk across the street to lawn bowl, jump a restored trolley to buy groceries, watch wild horses on the beach. Our Hometown Reviews are submitted by people who love where they live!"
A known Idea Entrepreneur, Jenkins has created hit television shows, books, videos, calendars, and live events. To name but a few, NY literary circles credited her as "creating the women's market in publishing," with the million-copy bestselling Putnam book "BUNS: A Woman Looks at Men's,"; the first (award-winning) video ever made to teach American Sign Language to the general public; and a one-woman show about her father's efforts to resuscitate President Kennedy at Parkland Hospital. She recently had her own Celebrity Photography gallery in Carmel-by-the-Sea, featuring her work with luminaries for magazine shoots, private sessions, and Olympic figure skaters for TIME Magazine. She has even opened two Writers Lodges, and plans to do a third next year.
Jenkins continues, "I have moved dozens of times since college, trying to find 'just the right place,' which means tribe, living environment, and work opportunities combined. Having lost all photo work during this shutdown, I realized I'm super-qualified to create a website out of my experiences. At parties I am often called upon to regale friends with my latest moving disaster."
Rental Roadtrip is a homey yet zippy, easy and fun site to scroll through, with three key elements:
Do you love your HomeTown? Then write a short review of it to share.
Do you wish to move somewhere? Then read the HomeTown reviews to find your next home.
Do you want to visit a town, maybe even have the reviewer show you around? Then just ask to be connected thru Rental Roadtrip customer service. A whole new level of social connection!
The Atlantic previously wrote that people will pay $5 to join a site that has no ads, and does not share any information, and this is precisely how Rental Roadtrip operates. Reviews must be written by registered Roadtrippers. The first two pages may be read by anyone, then there is a $5 button to advance to reading or writing a HomeTown Review to maintain authenticity on the site.
Reviews are already coming from well-known cities like Denver, Houston, Fort Lauderdale, as well as smaller towns such as Burke, Virginia; Sandpoint, Idaho; or St. Marys, Georgia. Jenkins enthuses "I thought I knew where my next move would be, but four of these reviews have me packing a bag to check out, in states I've never even been to!"
And that is how she got what she calls The Big Idea. "Every morning I work on a jigsaw puzzle, and one in particular was of the U.S. map. As I placed in the pieces for Indiana, I thought, 'Who lives there? What is it like? It may be a fantastic place to live, but how would anyone know?' Movies and TV shows drive visitors to the same places – Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Nashville. Every big city has great restaurants, museums, shopping, and a hundred websites want to sell you a home or have you apply for an apartment. But what is the residential lifestyle? How can we find out? Thus, Rental Roadtrip was born!"
Discover the only HomeTown Reviews site, connecting people with what they never-knew-before might just be their ideal destination, and the potential to make a friend in the process. Just follow the fun roadmap, and read or write a HomeTown Review, by visiting http://www.RentalRoadtrip.com.
Media Contact
Hannah Henderson, Rental Roadtrip, +1 (636) 358-9881, rentalroadtrip@boltpr.com
SOURCE Rental Roadtrip