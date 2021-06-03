LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best to-do list apps of 2021. The top-ranking solutions were evaluated based on key features like notifications, calendar integrations, and syncing across multiple devices.

Each mobile application was required to offer tools that enable users to manage alerts and view scheduled meetings via a tablet, mobile phone, or computer. Experts at BestApp.com recommend that consumers consider their personal task management style and reviews before committing to one platform.

"This comprehensive guide is ideal for people who need help managing and prioritizing day-to-day tasks or team projects," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of BestApp.com. "We've used a unique methodology to help users discover the best to-do list apps on the market."

The top 3 picks from the leading to-do list solutions are Todoist, Remember the Milk, and Google Task. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best to-do list apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/to-do-list-app/.

Best To-Do List Apps of 2021

Todoist — Top Pick

Remember the Milk — Most Versatile

Google Tasks — Best Free Version

Any.do — Best Reminders

TickTick — Best to Improve Productivity

Microsoft To Do — Best for Outlook Users

Habitica — Best Gamification Features

OmniFocus — Best for GTD® Enthusiasts

Things — Best Visual Task Management

Google Keep — Best Minimalist Option

ABOUT BESTAPP.COM

BestApp.com is a leading online destination for reviews and technology trends. The platform provides research-based studies and carefully curated lists, which allow users to compare and find the best apps on the market. BestApp.com is managed by a team of tech industry professionals that aim to help consumers find the tools they need to live a more convenient and productive life. To learn more, visit https://www.bestapp.com/.

Media Contact

Christelle Feniza, BestApp.com, (800) 563-1720, christelle@bestapp.com

 

SOURCE BestApp.com

