LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best to-do list apps of 2021. The top-ranking solutions were evaluated based on key features like notifications, calendar integrations, and syncing across multiple devices.
Each mobile application was required to offer tools that enable users to manage alerts and view scheduled meetings via a tablet, mobile phone, or computer. Experts at BestApp.com recommend that consumers consider their personal task management style and reviews before committing to one platform.
"This comprehensive guide is ideal for people who need help managing and prioritizing day-to-day tasks or team projects," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of BestApp.com. "We've used a unique methodology to help users discover the best to-do list apps on the market."
The top 3 picks from the leading to-do list solutions are Todoist, Remember the Milk, and Google Task. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best to-do list apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/to-do-list-app/.
Best To-Do List Apps of 2021
Todoist — Top Pick
Remember the Milk — Most Versatile
Google Tasks — Best Free Version
Any.do — Best Reminders
TickTick — Best to Improve Productivity
Microsoft To Do — Best for Outlook Users
Habitica — Best Gamification Features
OmniFocus — Best for GTD® Enthusiasts
Things — Best Visual Task Management
Google Keep — Best Minimalist Option
