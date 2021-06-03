LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best investment apps of 2021. The top-ranking solutions were evaluated based on key features like fees, share options, and social features.
Experts at BestApp.com reviewed investment apps that charge a flat fee, fees by percentage, or no fees at all. Each mobile application was required to offer fractional shares so that users with small budgets can invest in large companies. The study also examined platforms that allow investors to interact and learn from each other.
"Whether you're a seasoned investor or starting out with a small budget, our comprehensive guide will help to simplify the process of choosing an investment app," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of BestApp.com.
The top 3 picks from the leading budget solutions are Acorns, Robin Hood, and Stash. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best investment apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/best-investment-apps/.
Best Investment Apps of 2021
Acorns — Top Pick
Robinhood — Best Trading Tools
Stash — Best Free Trial
Betterment — Best for Specific-Goals Investing
TD Ameritrade — Best for Learning About Investing
Ally — Best for Self-Directed Trading
M1 Finance — Best for Large Investments
Public — Best for Specific Investments
SoFi — Best for Low-Budget Investing
Wealthfront — Best for Experienced Investors
