LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best investment apps of 2021. The top-ranking solutions were evaluated based on key features like fees, share options, and social features.

Experts at BestApp.com reviewed investment apps that charge a flat fee, fees by percentage, or no fees at all. Each mobile application was required to offer fractional shares so that users with small budgets can invest in large companies. The study also examined platforms that allow investors to interact and learn from each other.

"Whether you're a seasoned investor or starting out with a small budget, our comprehensive guide will help to simplify the process of choosing an investment app," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of BestApp.com.

The top 3 picks from the leading budget solutions are Acorns, Robin Hood, and Stash. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best investment apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/best-investment-apps/.

Best Investment Apps of 2021

Acorns — Top Pick

Robinhood — Best Trading Tools

Stash — Best Free Trial

Betterment — Best for Specific-Goals Investing

TD Ameritrade — Best for Learning About Investing

Ally — Best for Self-Directed Trading

M1 Finance — Best for Large Investments

Public — Best for Specific Investments

SoFi — Best for Low-Budget Investing

Wealthfront — Best for Experienced Investors

ABOUT BESTAPP.COM

BestApp.com is a leading online destination for reviews and technology trends. The platform provides research-based studies and carefully curated lists, which allow users to compare and find the best apps on the market. BestApp.com is managed by a team of tech industry professionals that aim to help consumers find the tools they need to live a more convenient and productive life. To learn more, visit https://www.bestapp.com/.

Media Contact

Christelle Feniza, BestApp.com, (800) 563-1720, christelle@bestapp.com

 

SOURCE BestApp.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.