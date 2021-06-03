LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best online therapy apps of 2021. The comprehensive study examined platforms with video sessions, live chat, messaging capabilities, and prescription options.
Experts at BestApp.com recommend apps with a variety of ways for users to communicate, including the option to message counselors outside of live sessions. Each mobile application was rated based on the capacity to provide prescription medication for patients. The guide also includes tips on general treatment and payment options.
"Technology has made mental health care more accessible for many people who have busy schedules or struggle with face-to-face interaction," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of BestApp.com. "This detailed guide was developed to help increase awareness about online therapy apps and must-have features."
The top 3 picks from the leading online therapy apps are BetterHelp, Talkspace, and Regain. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best online therapy apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/online-therapy/.
Best Online Therapy Apps of 2021
BetterHelp — Top Pick
Talkspace — Best Therapists
Regain — Best Free Trial
Teen Counseling — Best for Teens
Amwell — Best for Those With Insurance
Pride Counseling — Best for LGBTQ
7 Cups of Tea — Best for Emotional Support
Doctor on Demand — Best for Psychiatry Care
MDLive — Best for Availability
Faithful Counseling — Best for Spiritual Focus
