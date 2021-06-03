LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best food delivery apps of 2021. The top-rated solutions were selected based on core features like fee structure, transaction functions, and pickup options.

The delivery systems were required to offer flexible forms of payment, such as subscription or one-time purchase. Experts at BestApp.com examined platforms that allow users to make cashless transactions by using debit cards, credit cards, or ACH processing. The final list also prioritized apps that support order pickup for customers that want to avoid delivery charges or need faster service.

"Many people enjoy the convenience of ordering food online, but the pandemic made food delivery apps a necessity for most," says Josephine Miller, Communications Manager at BestApp.com. "Our comprehensive guide can help consumers discover the best apps with flexible transaction features."

The top 3 picks from the leading food delivery platforms are DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best food delivery apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/food-delivery-app/.

Best Food Delivery Apps of 2021

DoorDash — Top Pick

Grubhub— Best Selection of Restaurants

Uber Eats — Best Premium Free Trial

Postmates— Best for Big Cities

Delivery.com — Best for Group Orders

Gopuff — Lowest Monthly Fee

Instacart— Best for Grocery Delivery

Seamless — Best Rewards Program

ChowNow — Best for Restaurant Owners

Caviar — Best for Discovering New Restaurants

