LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best hookup apps of 2021. The study prioritized platforms with robust safety and security tools as well as features for LGBTQ+ connections.
Each mobile application was rated based on security and privacy measures. Experts at BestApp.com evaluated 10 dating apps and recommended that consumers consider apps that offer free trials as well as Google Play and App Store reviews before choosing a platform.
"Not everyone has the same dating goals, so it's important to find an app that fits your lifestyle and needs," says Josephine Miller, Communications Manager at BestApp.com. "Our team developed this list of best hookup apps for people who want a more casual approach to dating."
The top 3 picks from the leading online hookup apps are Tinder, OKCupid, and Down. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best hookup apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/best-hookup-apps/.
Best Hookup Apps of 2021
Tinder – Top Pick
OkCupid – Runner-Up
DOWN – Best Free Version
Feeld – Best for Couples and Singles
Pure – Best Incognito Features
Hud – Best Custom Preferences
Grindr – Best for Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer People
Happn – Best Geo-Targeting Features
Bumble – Best for Women
Coffee Meets Bagel – Best Hookup-to-Dating Potential
