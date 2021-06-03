LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BestApp.com, an in-depth guide for the latest mobile app reviews and technology trends, has announced the best hookup apps of 2021. The study prioritized platforms with robust safety and security tools as well as features for LGBTQ+ connections.

Each mobile application was rated based on security and privacy measures. Experts at BestApp.com evaluated 10 dating apps and recommended that consumers consider apps that offer free trials as well as Google Play and App Store reviews before choosing a platform.

"Not everyone has the same dating goals, so it's important to find an app that fits your lifestyle and needs," says Josephine Miller, Communications Manager at BestApp.com. "Our team developed this list of best hookup apps for people who want a more casual approach to dating."

The top 3 picks from the leading online hookup apps are Tinder, OKCupid, and Down. The guide also includes a summary table for users to compare best features and average in-app purchases. To access the complete list of best hookup apps, please visit https://www.bestapp.com/best-hookup-apps/.

Best Hookup Apps of 2021

Tinder – Top Pick

OkCupid – Runner-Up

DOWN – Best Free Version

Feeld – Best for Couples and Singles

Pure – Best Incognito Features

Hud – Best Custom Preferences

Grindr – Best for Gay, Bi, Trans, and Queer People

Happn – Best Geo-Targeting Features

Bumble – Best for Women

Coffee Meets Bagel – Best Hookup-to-Dating Potential

ABOUT BESTAPP.COM

BestApp.com is a leading online destination for reviews and technology trends. The platform provides research-based studies and carefully curated lists, which allow users to compare and find the best apps on the market. BestApp.com is managed by a team of tech industry professionals that aim to help consumers find the tools they need to live a more convenient and productive life. To learn more, visit https://www.bestapp.com/.

