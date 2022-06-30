Bestselling Author and Publishing Executive Rick Bleiweiss announces two new book releases, along with a successful multimedia book launch and transition from Music Industry Executive (SVP at BMG Music, Arista, Island Records) to Publishing Executive (Blackstone Publishing) and Bestselling Author of "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (February 2022) – with book 2 of his "Pignon Scorbion" series already scheduled for a February 2023 release.
ASHLAND, Ore., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Former Music Industry Executive and Grammy Nominated Producer Rick Bleiweiss announces two new book releases, along with a successful multimedia book launch results and career transition to Publishing Executive and Bestselling Author. Bleiweiss' Sherlock Holmes-type mystery novel, "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (Blackstone Publishing, February 2022) launched a new paperback version this week (6/28/22), has an upcoming sequel already scheduled and the book series has been optioned for TV.
Similar to the mixed media marketing strategies the author used in the music industry to promote mega artists (Gene Simmons, Melissa Etheridge, Pink, Alicia Keys, The Backstreet Boys) and movie soundtracks (3 "Star Wars" films, "This Is Spinal Tap", and "Saturday Night Fever"), Bleiweiss launched his first novel like a movie blockbuster. To stand out, his book launch strategy included an entertaining story, theme song, trailer, video game app, video series, merchandise, a BookBub promotion, media interviews, book signing events and more.
Rick Bleiweiss expressed gratitude; "I want to thank everyone at Blackstone Publishing for the fabulous job they have done on the book, as well as my agents and the fans of classic 'whodunit' mysteries who have enjoyed and supported the book and me."
And Bleiweiss' first novel launch results have been off-the-charts.
1. Book Industry Praise: "Pignon Scorbion & the Barbershop Detectives" continues to be an Amazon "Editors' Pick" for "Best Mystery, Thriller & Suspense", and was selected as one of the "Best New Debut Mystery Novels" by Publishers Weekly and the Buzz Book of the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association.
2. Book Reviews: With almost 200 book reviews on Amazon in 4.5 months for "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives", Bleiweiss' first novel has achieved off-the-charts results compared to the majority of other authors.
3. Sales Success: The book has already sold more copies than 95% of books sell over their life, and has been ranked as a "#1 Best Seller" in 5 categories on Amazon.
4. Book Optioned for TV: First Wind Film Development (U.K.) optioned Bleiweiss' "Pignon Scorbion" series for TV, and a script is currently being drafted.
5. Top Author Endorsements: "Pignon Scorbion & the Barbershop Detectives" received endorsements from legendary authors: Heather Graham, Shelley Shepherd Gray, Rex Pickett, Amanda Flower, Reed Farrel Coleman, Natasha Boyd, Pamela Binnings Ewen, James Wade, Andrews & Wilson, Robert Arellano, Nancy Pickard, Dick Lochte, Eric Maikranz, and Edwin Battistella – and more.
6. Book 2 of "Pignon Scorbion" Series Scheduled: Bleiweiss has already written the next mystery novel in his "Pignon Scorbion" series that will be titled "Murder in Haxford", which is currently scheduled for a February 2023 release through Blackstone Publishing, and is endorsed by Al Roker, Catherine Coulter, and more best-selling artists and celebrities.
7. New Summer 2022 Release: Bleiweiss is also 1 of 8 top mystery writers who contributed stories to an upcoming book: Hotel California: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories(The Music and Murder Mystery Series) (Music and Murder Mysteries) that will be released July 12, 2022, via Blackstone Publishing.
8. New Business Book Deals: As the Head of Business Development at Blackstone Publishing, Bleiweiss has played a key role in acquiring the works of many best-selling and celebrity authors, including James Clavell, Dale Brown, Catherine Coulter, Robert Downey Jr. ("Cool Food"), Al Roker, Rex Pickett ("Sideways"), Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Leon Uris, along with the first audiobooks for the world-famous Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
ABOUT: Rick Bleiweiss (Ashland, Oregon, from NYC area) is a Bestselling Author, Publishing Executive (SVP, Blackstone Publishing), Speaker, Former Music Industry Executive (SVP BMG Music, Arista, Island Records) and Grammy Nominated record producer, who successfully released his first novel, "Pignon Scorbion & The Barbershop Detectives" (Feb 2022, hardcover, eBook and audiobook, and new paperback as of June 2022). Bleiweiss started his career in music as a rock performer, producer of 50+ records, songwriter and record company senior executive in New York City. Bleiweiss worked with music industry legends, including Clive Davis, Melissa Etheridge, the Backstreet Boys, Kiss, U2, Whitney Houston, the BeeGees, and many others. Bleiweiss also marketed the movie soundtracks for 3 Star Wars movies, Saturday Night Fever, This is Spinal Tap, and more. Since 2006 as a publishing company executive, Bleiweiss has acquired works by bestselling and award-winning authors including Rex Pickett ("Sideways"), James Clavell ("Shogun"), and PC Cast ("House of Night"). His mystery series, career and work have been featured in KATU ABC News Portland, Oregon, KFMB CBS San Diego, KTVL CBS Oregon, KOBI NBC 6 Oregon, Publisher's Weekly, BookTrib, The Jewish Journal, KPBS, Deadline, The Frank Truatt Morning Show (#1 morning show in NYC/NJ), News Talk 1590 / ABC Radio Affiliate, and many book podcasts. For the latest news, follow @rickbleiweissauthor on Instagram and/or visit https://www.rickbleiweiss.com
