Now on the Barnes & Noble BN RECOMMENDS List THE CHOCOLATIER is a 1950s historical novel centered on the once-extinct white cocoa bean in Peru known as le gran blanc. Rizzoli Books and Amazon All-Star bestselling author Jan Moran (The Winemakers, St. Martin's Press, 2016) delivers THE CHOCOLATIER, set in California and Amalfi, Italy. Chuao Chocolatier contributed a chocolate truffle recipe for inclusion.