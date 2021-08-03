BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau (BHCVB) announces Far From Ordinary, an energetic new campaign that celebrates the uniqueness of Beverly Hills with playful creative that nods to the City's evolving luxury audience. The multi-season initiative seeks to inspire travelers from near and far to pursue their passions while experiencing the world-renowned city with a village-like atmosphere. Corresponding hotel packages give visitors even greater incentive to enjoy Beverly Hills' eclectic accommodation options, character-rich boutiques, and destination-defining culinary concepts.
Far From Ordinary is a multi-generational and cultural campaign that spotlights how Beverly Hills caters to a variety of lifestyles and tastes. An inclusive destination that welcomes visitors of all kinds, the City offers a wealth of exciting options all within six walkable square miles: boutique beauty bars like Chroma Makeup Studio; exclusive tasting rooms like The Double Barrel; awe-inspiring art galleries like Winn Slavin Fine Art; and verdant green spaces like Beverly Gardens Park.
"This campaign reminds people that we're not like everybody else. When you come to Beverly Hills, it is truly a different experience," said Julie Wagner, CEO of BHCVB. "We hope this campaign inspires visitors to try something new and unexpected in Beverly Hills, whether tasting New Zealand waygu at the newly opened Matū steak restaurant or viewing one of the largest and most unique collections of public art throughout the City."
Beverly Hills' award-winning collection of hotels is offering visitors bookable packages that include exclusive add-ons such as: complimentary BMW rental, welcome champagne and flowers, local French pastries, early check-in/late check-out, and up to $200 property credit. A wide variety of packages are available from 12 storied Beverly Hills properties:
- AKA Beverly Hills
- Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills
- Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel
- Mosaic Hotel
- Sirtaj Hotel
- SIXTY Beverly Hills
- The Beverly Hills Hotel
- The Beverly Hilton
- The Maybourne Beverly Hills
- The Peninsula Beverly Hills
- Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills
- Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
For more information on BHCVB's Far From Ordinary campaign, or to book your stay, visit https://www.lovebeverlyhills.com/far-from-ordinary
Media Contact
About Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills, a premier travel destination, is centrally located in greater Los Angeles with beautiful weather year-round, five-star hotel accommodations, superb dining from some of the biggest culinary names in the world, and unrivalled shopping. The city is also known worldwide for its grand mansions, multitude of art and architecture, spas and salons, and exceptional walkability. Learn more at LoveBeverlyHills.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beverly-hills-celebrates-individuality-with-launch-of-new-far-from-ordinary-campaign-301346818.html
SOURCE Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau