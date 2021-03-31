SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

What:   BeyondID will host a customer panel discussion at Okta's identity 

             conference, Oktane21, that will explore customer experiences in

             identity management and digital transformation.

Who:    The following senior executives will participate in this panel discussion:

             • Benjamin Doyle, Vice President of Information Technology, ATN International

             • Dr. Melek Somai, Principal of Digital Health Engineering, Inception Health

             • Brent Maher, Chief Technology Officer, Johnson Financial Group

             • Arun Shrestha, CEO and Co-founder, BeyondID                      

When:  Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. PT

Where: The Oktane21 conference is virtual and will take place online at

              https://www.okta.com/oktane21. All Oktane sessions will be 

              available on-demand after they play in the virtual platform.

              Registration is required.

Why:     Discover key insights from Okta-BeyondID joint customers – ATN

              International, Inception Health and Johnson Financial Group – as

              they discuss how modern identity helps them adapt to the

              challenges of a digital-first world. This panel discussion will focus

              on how to accelerate business transformation in a way that keeps

              cybersecurity and exceptional digital experiences as top priorities.

              Customers will also discuss their digital transformation journey, as 

              they cover both common and unique challenges, successes and 

              lessons learned and explore the value of partnerships.

About BeyondID

BeyondID is a leading provider of managed identity services to help companies acquire, deploy and manage their cybersecurity and cloud service needs. BeyondID enables organizations to streamline their adoption process and ensure that their implementations are secure, agile and future proof. A few of the customers that trust BeyondID to keep their organizations secure include FedEx, ATN International, Bain Capital, Biogen, Discount Tire, Gundersen Health Systems, Johnson Financial Group and Major League Baseball.

