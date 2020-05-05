SHELTON, Conn., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world, where it seems like everyone could use a boost of positivity and support, BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, is encouraging consumers nationwide to give flowers – from the comfort of home – and help virtually plant a beautiful BIC 4-Color Garden on Instagram. For every hand-drawn flower posted on Instagram using the hashtag, #BIC4ColorGarden, BIC will donate $1 to the Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need.
Starting today, consumers are invited to hand-draw flowers and share online with #BIC4ColorGarden to help the garden grow. To stay connected, participants can tag friends and loved ones to celebrate a special occasion or just to let them know they are missed. For each flower drawing posted on Instagram with #BIC4ColorGarden, BIC will donate $1 toward Kids In Need Foundation, up to a maximum donation of $50,000 through July 1, 2020. Learn more about the donation at bicworld.com/en/bic4colorgarden.
"As we navigate these unprecedented times, hand-written notes and drawings have become a great way to express ourselves and connect with those we're separated from," said Mary Fox, North American General Manager for BIC. "BIC is excited to build this virtual garden to help spread some cheer – from saying 'thank you' to brightening someone's day. As Mother's Day, graduations and other important spring milestones approach, sharing a hand-drawn flower from home is a simple way to celebrate family and friends."
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the iconic BIC 4-Color pen has an updated look and a new color. BIC swapped out green for purple in response to consumer feedback, which now joins the classic black, blue and red, and changed the barrel color to a deeper, more modern blue.
Inspired by the fresh look of the BIC 4-Color pen, the BIC 4-Color Garden invites individuals to come together and spread joy in a new, virtual way this season. From professional artists to average doodlers, anyone can help the garden grow with colorful and unique drawings, created easily with a BIC 4-Color pen (or any other writing instrument).
To view BIC's growing garden, please visit the @BIC4ColorGarden on Instagram.
For those looking for some inspiration to get started, check out BIC's Planting the Seed video.
For more information about BIC and their latest products, please visit www.bicworld.com.
ABOUT BIC
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out® and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
ABOUT KIDS IN NEED FOUNDATION
The Kids In Need Foundation's mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The only national organization focused on serving students and teachers in schools with a population of 70% or more enrolled in the federal government's free and reduced lunch program, the Kids In Need Foundation is a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995 and has distributed $1 billion in school supplies since the Foundation's inception. For more information, visit https://www.kinf.org/, and join us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @KidsInNeed.