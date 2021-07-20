NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You've come to an untimely end, been offed, put to rest, fatally finished. You've been GHOSTED! In Big G Creative's newest board game, classic "whodunnit" game play takes a supernatural turn as players must solve their own demise from the great beyond. Identify which suspect had it in for you, what wacky weapon they used, and why they wanted you out of the picture. The first to solve the mystery of their passing in this witty and spirited game of Boo-Dunnit wins!
In GHOSTED, the cast of characters, motives, and weapons are brought to life through vibrant and custom, illustrator-created art. The Suspects are relatable archetypes found in contemporary society and include Gabby Gains the gym rat, Mimi_Hax19 the videogame influencer, and trust fund baby Vander Von Vapid III. The Motives are everyone's true pet peeves. Blasting smooth jazz, giving one-star reviews, hoarding toilet paper, or using speakerphone in public might have been your fatal flaw. Finally, the Weapons are imaginative and improbable, including a tank of piranhas, a 3-hole puncher, a selfie stick, and murder hornets.
"GHOSTED is the perfect entertainment for family and adult game nights," said Shannon Swindle, Director of Product Development, Big G Creative. "Gather your evidence, quiz fellow players and put your deduction skills to the test with this unexpected and humorous twist on the classic mystery 'whodunnit' game."
For ages 10+ and for 3-6 players, GHOSTED is estimated to take 30 minutes to play. The game comes with 36 illustrated cards (12 Suspect Cards, 12 Motive Cards, 12 Weapon Cards), 6 Evidence Boards, 6 Dry Erase Markers, 6 Tokens, and 1 Die.
GHOSTED is available exclusively at Target stores and at Target.com for $19.99. To learn more about the game and how it is played, visit BigGCreative.com and watch the GHOSTED video on YouTube.
About Big G Creative
Big G Creative is a board game publisher where big ideas, big laughs and big games are a big deal. Big G Creative believes in the power of bringing people together to play, connect and create memories. Based in Nashville, Big G Creative has games for everyone including some of the best-loved properties in entertainment and pop culture. The award-winning games are available at mass market retailers nationwide and online. Visit: BigGCreative.com or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.
