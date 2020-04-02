What Does it Take to Deliver Revolutionary New Medicines Against Life-Threatening Disease? Acclaimed Documentary Chronicles the Path of the Nobel Prize-Winning Immunologist, from His Small-Town Texas Roots, to Taking on the Medical Establishment, and Delivering Revolutionary New Drugs "We are facing a global health challenge that knows no boundaries or race or religion, and we are all relying on gifted and passionate scientists and healthcare workers to contain and ultimately beat this thing. Jim Allison and the unrelenting scientists like him are my heroes - and I'll bet they become yours!" - Director, Bill Haney